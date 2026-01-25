Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 25: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16,026 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,690 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,019 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16, 026, which shows zero change to Rs 16,026 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity (grams) Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 16,026 16,026 0 8 1,28,208 1,28,208 0 10 1,60,260 1,60,260 0 100 16,02,600 16,02,600 0

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,949 14,750 12,300 Mumbai 16,026 14,690 12,019 Delhi 16,041 14,705 12,034 Kolkata 16,026 14,690 12,019 Bangalore 16,026 14,690 12,019 Hyderabad 16,026 14,690 12,019 Kerala 16,026 14,690 12,019 Pune 16,026 14,690 12,019 Vadodara 16,031 14,695 12,024 Ahmedabad 16,031 14,695 12,024 Jaipur 16,041 14,705 12,034 Lucknow 16,041 14,705 12,034 Coimbatore 15,949 14,750 12,300 Madurai 15,949 14,750 12,300 Vijayawada 16,026 14,690 12,019 Patna 16,031 14,695 12,024 Nagpur 16,026 14,690 12,019 Chandigarh 16,041 14,705 12,034 Surat 16,031 14,695 12,024 Bhubaneswar 16,026 14,690 12,019

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 25?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 335 per gram and Rs 3,35,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,650 36,500 3,65,000 Mumbai 3,350 33,500 3,35,000 Delhi 3,350 33,500 3,35,000 Kolkata 3,350 33,500 3,35,000 Bangalore 3,350 33,500 3,35,000 Hyderabad 3,650 36,500 3,65,000 Kerala 3,650 36,500 3,65,000 Pune 3,350 33,500 3,35,000 Vadodara 3,350 33,500 3,35,000 Ahmedabad 3,350 33,500 3,35,000

