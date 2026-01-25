Today Gold, Silver Rate January 25: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

  • Home
Published: January 25, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16,026 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,690 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,019 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16, 026, which shows zero change to Rs 16,026 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity (grams) Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
1 16,026 16,026 0
8 1,28,208 1,28,208 0
10 1,60,260 1,60,260 0
100 16,02,600 16,02,600 0

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹)
Chennai 15,949 14,750 12,300
Mumbai 16,026 14,690 12,019
Delhi 16,041 14,705 12,034
Kolkata 16,026 14,690 12,019
Bangalore 16,026 14,690 12,019
Hyderabad 16,026 14,690 12,019
Kerala 16,026 14,690 12,019
Pune 16,026 14,690 12,019
Vadodara 16,031 14,695 12,024
Ahmedabad 16,031 14,695 12,024
Jaipur 16,041 14,705 12,034
Lucknow 16,041 14,705 12,034
Coimbatore 15,949 14,750 12,300
Madurai 15,949 14,750 12,300
Vijayawada 16,026 14,690 12,019
Patna 16,031 14,695 12,024
Nagpur 16,026 14,690 12,019
Chandigarh 16,041 14,705 12,034
Surat 16,031 14,695 12,024
Bhubaneswar 16,026 14,690 12,019

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 25?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 335 per gram and Rs 3,35,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai 3,650 36,500 3,65,000
Mumbai 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Delhi 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Kolkata 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Bangalore 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Hyderabad 3,650 36,500 3,65,000
Kerala 3,650 36,500 3,65,000
Pune 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Vadodara 3,350 33,500 3,35,000
Ahmedabad 3,350 33,500 3,35,000

