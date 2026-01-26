Home

Business

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 26: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 26: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 26: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16,025 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,689 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,018 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16, 025, which shows zero change to Rs 16,025 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 g 16,025 16,026 -1 8 g 1,28,200 1,28,208 -8 10 g 1,60,250 1,60,260 -10 100 g 16,02,500 16,02,600 -100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 15,948 14,749 12,299 Mumbai 16,025 14,689 12,018 Delhi 16,040 14,704 12,033 Kolkata 16,025 14,689 12,018 Bangalore 16,025 14,689 12,018 Hyderabad 16,025 14,689 12,018 Kerala 16,025 14,689 12,018 Pune 16,025 14,689 12,018 Vadodara 16,030 14,694 12,023 Ahmedabad 16,030 14,694 12,023 Jaipur 16,040 14,704 12,033 Lucknow 16,040 14,704 12,033 Coimbatore 15,948 14,749 12,299 Madurai 15,948 14,749 12,299 Vijayawada 16,025 14,689 12,018 Patna 16,030 14,694 12,023 Nagpur 16,025 14,689 12,018 Chandigarh 16,040 14,704 12,033 Surat 16,030 14,694 12,023 Bhubaneswar 16,025 14,689 12,018

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 26?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 334.90 per gram and Rs 3,34,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 g (₹) 100 g (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,649 36,490 3,64,900 Mumbai 3,349 33,490 3,34,900 Delhi 3,349 33,490 3,34,900 Kolkata 3,349 33,490 3,34,900 Bangalore 3,349 33,490 3,34,900 Hyderabad 3,649 36,490 3,64,900 Kerala 3,649 36,490 3,64,900 Pune 3,349 33,490 3,34,900 Vadodara 3,349 33,490 3,34,900 Ahmedabad 3,349 33,490 3,34,900

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.