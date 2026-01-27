Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 27: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16,196 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,846 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,147 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16, 195, which shows zero change to Rs 16,196 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gm 16,196 16,195 +1 8 gm 1,29,568 1,29,560 +8 10 gm 1,61,960 1,61,950 +10 100 gm 16,19,600 16,19,500 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 16,392 15,026 12,501 Mumbai 16,196 14,846 12,147 Delhi 16,211 14,861 12,162 Kolkata 16,196 14,846 12,147 Bangalore 16,196 14,846 12,147 Hyderabad 16,196 14,846 12,147 Kerala 16,196 14,846 12,147 Pune 16,196 14,846 12,147 Vadodara 16,201 14,851 12,152 Ahmedabad 16,201 14,851 12,152 Jaipur 16,211 14,861 12,162 Lucknow 16,211 14,861 12,162 Coimbatore 16,392 15,026 12,501 Madurai 16,392 15,026 12,501 Vijayawada 16,196 14,846 12,147 Patna 16,201 14,851 12,152 Nagpur 16,196 14,846 12,147 Chandigarh 16,211 14,861 12,162 Surat 16,201 14,851 12,152 Bhubaneswar 16,196 14,846 12,147

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 27?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 360.10 per gram and Rs 3,60,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,751 37,510 3,75,100 Mumbai 3,601 36,010 3,60,100 Delhi 3,601 36,010 3,60,100 Kolkata 3,601 36,010 3,60,100 Bangalore 3,601 36,010 3,60,100 Hyderabad 3,751 37,510 3,75,100 Kerala 3,751 37,510 3,75,100 Pune 3,601 36,010 3,60,100 Vadodara 3,601 36,010 3,60,100 Ahmedabad 3,601 36,010 3,60,100

