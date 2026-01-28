Home

Today Gold, Silver Rate January 28: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16,194 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,844 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,145 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16, 195, which shows zero change to Rs 16,194 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 gm 16,194 16,195 -1 8 gm 1,29,552 1,29,560 -8 10 gm 1,61,940 1,61,950 -10 100 gm 16,19,400 16,19,500 -100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 16,319 14,959 12,474 Mumbai 16,194 14,844 12,145 Delhi 16,209 14,859 12,160 Kolkata 16,194 14,844 12,145 Bangalore 16,194 14,844 12,145 Hyderabad 16,194 14,844 12,145 Kerala 16,194 14,844 12,145 Pune 16,194 14,844 12,145 Vadodara 16,199 14,849 12,150 Ahmedabad 16,199 14,849 12,150 Jaipur 16,209 14,859 12,160 Lucknow 16,209 14,859 12,160 Coimbatore 16,319 14,959 12,474 Madurai 16,319 14,959 12,474 Vijayawada 16,194 14,844 12,145 Patna 16,199 14,849 12,150 Nagpur 16,194 14,844 12,145 Chandigarh 16,209 14,859 12,160 Surat 16,199 14,849 12,150 Bhubaneswar 16,194 14,844 12,145

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 28?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 370.10 per gram and Rs 3,70,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gm (₹) 100 gm (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,871 38,710 3,87,100 Mumbai 3,701 37,010 3,70,100 Delhi 3,701 37,010 3,70,100 Kolkata 3,701 37,010 3,70,100 Bangalore 3,701 37,010 3,70,100 Hyderabad 3,871 38,710 3,87,100 Kerala 3,871 38,710 3,87,100 Pune 3,701 37,010 3,70,100 Vadodara 3,701 37,010 3,70,100 Ahmedabad 3,701 37,010 3,70,100

