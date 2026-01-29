Today Gold, Silver Rate January 29: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

  • Home
live

Published: January 29, 2026 8:49 AM IST
Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16,709 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 15,316 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,532 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16, 709, which shows zero change to Rs 16,708 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
1 gram 16,709 16,708 +1
8 grams 1,33,672 1,33,664 +8
10 grams 1,67,090 1,67,080 +10
100 gms 16,70,900 16,70,800 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹)
Chennai 17,030 15,611 13,026
Mumbai 16,709 15,316 12,532
Delhi 16,724 15,331 12,547
Kolkata 16,709 15,316 12,532
Bangalore 16,709 15,316 12,532
Hyderabad 16,709 15,316 12,532
Kerala 16,709 15,316 12,532
Pune 16,709 15,316 12,532
Vadodara 16,714 15,321 12,537
Ahmedabad 16,714 15,321 12,537
Jaipur 16,724 15,331 12,547
Lucknow 16,724 15,331 12,547
Coimbatore 17,030 15,611 13,026
Madurai 17,030 15,611 13,026
Vijayawada 16,709 15,316 12,532
Patna 16,714 15,321 12,537
Nagpur 16,709 15,316 12,532
Chandigarh 16,724 15,331 12,547
Surat 16,714 15,321 12,537
Bhubaneswar 16,709 15,316 12,532

What are the silver rates alongside gold for January 29?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 380.10 per gram and Rs 3,80,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 gram (₹) 100 gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹)
Chennai 4,001 40,010 4,00,100
Mumbai 3,801 38,010 3,80,100
Delhi 3,801 38,010 3,80,100
Kolkata 3,801 38,010 3,80,100
Bangalore 3,801 38,010 3,80,100
Hyderabad 4,001 40,010 4,00,100
Kerala 4,001 40,010 4,00,100
Pune 3,801 38,010 3,80,100
Vadodara 3,801 38,010 3,80,100
Ahmedabad 3,801 38,010 3,80,100

Live Updates

