Today Gold, Silver Rate March 01: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 17308 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 15,865 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,981 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16,178, which shows Rs 437 change to Rs 17,308 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹) 1 17,308 16,871 + 437 8 1,38,464 1,34,968 + 3,496 10 1,73,080 1,68,710 + 4,370 100 17,30,800 16,87,100 + 43,700

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 17,209 15,775 13,500 Mumbai 17,308 15,865 12,981 Delhi 17,323 15,880 12,996 Kolkata 17,308 15,865 12,981 Bangalore 17,308 15,865 12,981 Hyderabad 17,308 15,865 12,981 Kerala 17,308 15,865 12,981 Pune 17,308 15,865 12,981 Vadodara 17,313 15,870 12,986 Ahmedabad 17,313 15,870 12,986 Jaipur 17,323 15,880 12,996 Lucknow 17,323 15,880 12,996 Coimbatore 17,209 15,775 13,500 Madurai 17,209 15,775 13,500 Vijayawada 17,308 15,865 12,981 Patna 17,313 15,870 12,986 Nagpur 17,308 15,865 12,981 Chandigarh 17,323 15,880 12,996 Surat 17,313 15,870 12,986 Bhubaneswar 17,308 15,865 12,981

What are the silver rates alongside gold for March 1?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 295 per gram and Rs 2,95,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 3,250 32,500 3,25,000 Mumbai 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Delhi 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Kolkata 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Bangalore 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Hyderabad 3,250 32,500 3,25,000 Kerala 3,250 32,500 3,25,000 Pune 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Vadodara 2,950 29,500 2,95,000 Ahmedabad 2,950 29,500 2,95,000

