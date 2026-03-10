Today Gold, Silver Rate March 10 LIVE: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Many analysts believe that during any time of conflict or instability in the economy, precious metals experience significant price gains as investors hedge against fluctuations in currency, fears of inflation, and global financial uncertainty. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16167 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,819 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,215 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16,168, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,167 today.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)