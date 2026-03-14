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Today Gold, Silver Rate March 14 LIVE: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Gold, Silver Rate March 14 LIVE: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 14 LIVE: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold rates: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 14 LIVE: Gold rates in India fell yet again on Saturday, marking the second week in a row amid the rising global tensions with regard to Iran, Israel, and the US, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Currently, the price of 24k gold (24k) is at Rs. 16069 per gram, down Rs. 153 from yesterday, and the price of 22k gold (22k) is at Rs. 14730 per gram, down by Rs. 140.

Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility. Gold and silver have seen record gains amid heightened market volatility driven by growing tensions in the Middle East. The price rises lead to greater uncertainty among investors, so many have turned to traditional safe-haven assets in an attempt to provide some stability through geopolitical risk.

Many analysts believe that during any time of conflict or instability in the economy, precious metals experience significant price gains as investors hedge against fluctuations in currency, fears of inflation, and global financial uncertainty. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

The price of gold in India today is Rs 16068 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,729 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 12,051 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 16,069, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 16,068 today.

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