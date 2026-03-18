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  • Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18 LIVE: Gold rates Rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
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Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18 LIVE: Gold rates Rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: March 18, 2026 6:56 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18 LIVE: Gold rates Rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. On Tuesday, gold prices rebounded after falling sharply during the previous weeks, which prompted a considerable decrease in golds price. In the latest domestic trading, the current 24 karat gold selling price is about Rs 15,808 per gram, registering a gain of ₹66. Similarly, 22-karat gold rose by Rs 60 to Rs 14,490 per gram, while 18-karat gold climbed by Rs 49 to Rs 11,856 per gram. Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility.

Gold and silver have seen record gains amid heightened market volatility driven by growing tensions in the Middle East. The price rises lead to greater uncertainty among investors, so many have turned to traditional safe-haven assets in an attempt to provide some stability through geopolitical risk.

Many analysts believe that during any time of conflict or instability in the economy, precious metals experience significant price gains as investors hedge against fluctuations in currency, fears of inflation, and global financial uncertainty. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

The price of gold in India today is Rs 15809 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,491 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,857 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15,808, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 15,809 today.

Live Updates

  • Mar 18, 2026 8:11 AM IST

    Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

    City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹)
    Chennai 15,981 14,649 12,329
    Mumbai 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Delhi 15,824 14,506 11,872
    Kolkata 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Bangalore 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Hyderabad 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Kerala 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Pune 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Vadodara 15,814 14,496 11,862
    Ahmedabad 15,814 14,496 11,862
    Jaipur 15,824 14,506 11,872
    Lucknow 15,824 14,506 11,872
    Coimbatore 15,981 14,649 12,329
    Madurai 15,981 14,649 12,329
    Vijayawada 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Patna 15,814 14,496 11,862
    Nagpur 15,809 14,491 11,857
    Chandigarh 15,824 14,506 11,872
    Surat 15,814 14,496 11,862
    Bhubaneswar 15,809 14,491 11,857
  • Mar 18, 2026 7:53 AM IST

    Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18 LIVE: Many analysts believe that during any time of conflict or instability in the economy, precious metals experience significant price gains as investors hedge against fluctuations in currency, fears of inflation, and global financial uncertainty. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

  • Mar 18, 2026 7:06 AM IST

    Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18 LIVE: During Asian trading hours on Wednesday, spot gold inched up slightly to trade at $5,012 per ounce, while spot silver declined 0.17% to $79.7 per ounce.

  • Mar 18, 2026 6:59 AM IST

    Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18 LIVE: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

    Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
    1 15,809 15,808 +1
    8 1,26,472 1,26,464 +8
    10 1,58,090 1,58,080 +10
    100 15,80,900 15,80,800 +100
  • Mar 18, 2026 6:58 AM IST

    Today Gold, Silver Rate March 18 LIVE: What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

    The price of gold in India today is Rs 15809 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,491 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,857 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 15,808, which shows Re 1 change to Rs 15,809 today.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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