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Today Gold, Silver Rate March 21 LIVE: Gold rates crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Gold, Silver Rate March 21 LIVE: Gold rates crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 21: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold rates Today, March 21: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold has been regarded as one of the safest investments for many years because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during periods of inflation and market volatility.

Elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict also kept bullion in focus. Now in its third week, the Middle East crisis continues to intensify, with US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks showing no signs of easing.

What are today’s gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat in major cities?

The price of gold in India today is Rs 14890 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,654 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,172 per gram for 18 karat gold. The price of gold has been volatile over the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has shown a minimal change from yesterday’s price for 1 gram of Gold. The price per gram yesterday(24 carat gold rate per gram) was Rs 14,891, which shows a Re 1 change to Rs 14,890 today.

Gold and silver have seen record gains amid heightened market volatility driven by growing tensions in the Middle East. The price rises lead to greater uncertainty among investors, so many have turned to traditional safe-haven assets in an attempt to provide some stability through geopolitical risk.

Many analysts believe that during periods of conflict or economic instability, precious metals experience significant price gains as investors hedge against currency fluctuations, inflation fears, and global financial uncertainty. As a valuable metal, gold has served for centuries not only as a symbol of wealth but also as a reliable store of value, making it a popular choice for investors seeking a measure of protection during uncertain times. We provide you with up-to-date gold prices in India. Please note that these prices are current and updated daily, and are provided here for informational purposes only.

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