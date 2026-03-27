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Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: Gold prices remain above $4,400? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: March 27, 2026 7:27 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: Gold prices remain above $4,400? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold has long been regarded as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.  The price of gold has retraced after a quick bounce back, with International spot gold trading at around $4411.21/per ounce (-3.26% from last week). The decline comes amid rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is trading down to roughly Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, as reported by The Sunday Guardian.

After witnessing significant volatility in recent sessions, the white metal closed at Rs 2,31,234 per kilogram, according to the All India Bullion Association. As per the association,24k gold had closed at Rs 1,47,128 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver here.

Live Updates

  • Mar 27, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    <font color="09090a“>Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is trading down to roughly Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, as reported by The Sunday Guardian.

  • Mar 27, 2026 7:35 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: Gold and silver have seen record gains amid heightened market volatility driven by growing tensions in the Middle East. The price rises lead to greater uncertainty among investors, so many have turned to traditional safe-haven assets in an attempt to provide some stability through geopolitical risk.

  • Mar 27, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: COMEX gold rebounded, trading at $4,423 per ounce, up 0.33% after a nearly 3% drop in the previous session. Meanwhile, silver on COMEX gained 2.9%, reaching $68.13 per ounce during Friday’s Asian trading hours.

  • Mar 27, 2026 7:30 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: The price of gold has retraced after a quick bounce back, with International spot gold trading at around $4411.21/per ounce (-3.26% from last week). The decline comes amid rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

  • Mar 27, 2026 7:29 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: The price for yellow metal in India have been under intense pressure in March 2026, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which commenced on 28 February with US-Israeli military actions against Iran.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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