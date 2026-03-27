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Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: Gold prices remain above $4,400? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Price Today March 27 LIVE: Gold prices remain above $4,400? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold has long been regarded as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility. The price of gold has retraced after a quick bounce back, with International spot gold trading at around $4411.21/per ounce (-3.26% from last week). The decline comes amid rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is trading down to roughly Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams, as reported by The Sunday Guardian.

After witnessing significant volatility in recent sessions, the white metal closed at Rs 2,31,234 per kilogram, according to the All India Bullion Association. As per the association,24k gold had closed at Rs 1,47,128 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday. Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver here.

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