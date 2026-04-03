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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03: Gold crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03: Gold crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. According to The Sunday Guardian, Gold prices have retreated after a recent surge, with international spot gold slipping to around $4,650 per ounce—down nearly 2.8%—as easing geopolitical tensions and changing expectations around US interest rate cuts dampened investor demand. For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility. In line with the global downturn, gold prices in India also declined sharply today, dropping by around ₹3,980 per 10 grams, bringing the average price of 24K gold to nearly ₹1.48 lakh per 10 grams.

Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 14,896 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,654 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,172 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

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