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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03: Gold crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Updated: April 4, 2026 6:47 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03: Gold crashing? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. According to The Sunday Guardian, Gold prices have retreated after a recent surge, with international spot gold slipping to around $4,650 per ounce—down nearly 2.8%—as easing geopolitical tensions and changing expectations around US interest rate cuts dampened investor demand. For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility. In line with the global downturn, gold prices in India also declined sharply today, dropping by around ₹3,980 per 10 grams, bringing the average price of 24K gold to nearly ₹1.48 lakh per 10 grams.

Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 14,896 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,654 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,172 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).  Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

Live Updates

  • Apr 3, 2026 12:41 PM IST
    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: The price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram
    The price of silver in India is Rs 2000 for 8 grams
    The price of silver in India is Rs 2500 for 10 grams
  • Apr 3, 2026 12:39 PM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: The price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram

  • Apr 3, 2026 9:40 AM IST
    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: Today, the 18 carat gold price in India has slightly declined across all weights. The price of 1 gram stands at ₹11,172, down by ₹1 from yesterday’s ₹11,173. Similarly, 8 grams cost ₹89,376 (down by ₹8), while 10 grams are priced at ₹1,11,720, showing a decrease of ₹10. For larger quantities, 100 grams of 18 carat gold are priced at ₹11,17,200, marking a drop of ₹100 compared to the previous day.
  • Apr 3, 2026 8:49 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: Today, the 22 carat gold price in India has slightly declined across all weights. The price of 1 gram stands at ₹13,654, down by ₹1 from yesterday’s ₹13,655. Similarly, 8 grams cost ₹1,09,232 (down by ₹8), while 10 grams are priced at ₹1,36,540, showing a decrease of ₹10. For larger quantities, 100 grams of 22 carat gold are priced at ₹13,65,400, marking a drop of ₹100 compared to the previous day.

  • Apr 3, 2026 8:49 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: 22 Carat Gold Price in India (Today)

    Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change (₹)
    1 13,654 13,655 -1
    8 1,09,232 1,09,240 -8
    10 1,36,540 1,36,550 -10
    100 13,65,400 13,65,500 -100
  • Apr 3, 2026 8:04 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: Today, gold prices across major Indian cities show slight variation, with Chennai recording the highest 24K rate at ₹14,999 per gram, while cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune are priced at ₹14,896 per gram

  • Apr 3, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (Per Gram)

    City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
    Chennai ₹14,999 ₹13,749 ₹11,454
    Mumbai ₹14,896 ₹13,654 ₹11,172
    Delhi ₹14,911 ₹13,669 ₹11,187
    Kolkata ₹14,896 ₹13,654 ₹11,172
    Bangalore ₹14,896 ₹13,654 ₹11,172
    Hyderabad ₹14,896 ₹13,654 ₹11,172
    Kerala ₹14,896 ₹13,654 ₹11,172
    Pune ₹14,896 ₹13,654 ₹11,172
  • Apr 3, 2026 7:34 AM IST
    Gold, Silver Price Today Live: In Mumbai, the price of 1 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 14,896 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Rs 14,999 in Chennai.
  • Apr 3, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE:

    According to The Sunday Guardian, Gold prices have retreated after a recent surge, with international spot gold slipping to around $4,650 per ounce—down nearly 2.8%—as easing geopolitical tensions and changing expectations around US interest rate cuts dampened investor demand.


  • Apr 3, 2026 7:32 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 03 LIVE: Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

    Gram Today Price (₹) Yesterday Price (₹) Change (₹)
    1 Gram ₹14,896 ₹14,897 -1
    8 Gram ₹1,19,168 ₹1,19,176 -8
    10 Gram ₹1,48,960 ₹1,48,970 -10
    100 Gram ₹14,89,600 ₹14,89,700 -100

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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