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  • Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: Gold falls? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: Gold falls? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: April 4, 2026 6:55 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: Gold falls? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.

Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,094 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,836 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,321 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).  Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

Live Updates

  • Apr 4, 2026 9:10 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

    City 24K Today (₹/g) 22K Today (₹/g) 18K Today (₹/g)
    Chennai ₹15,110 ₹13,851 ₹11,546
    Mumbai ₹15,094 ₹13,836 ₹11,321
    Delhi ₹15,109 ₹13,851 ₹11,336
    Kolkata ₹15,094 ₹13,836 ₹11,321
    Bangalore ₹15,094 ₹13,836 ₹11,321
    Hyderabad ₹15,094 ₹13,836 ₹11,321
    Kerala ₹15,094 ₹13,836 ₹11,321
    Pune ₹15,094 ₹13,836 ₹11,321
    Vadodara ₹15,099 ₹13,841 ₹11,326
    Ahmedabad ₹15,099 ₹13,841 ₹11,326
  • Apr 4, 2026 7:28 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: 22 Carat Gold Rate Today

    Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change
    1 ₹13,836 ₹13,835 + ₹1
    8 ₹1,10,688 ₹1,10,680 + ₹8
    10 ₹1,38,360 ₹1,38,350 + ₹10
    100 ₹13,83,600 ₹13,83,500 + ₹100
  • Apr 4, 2026 7:01 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: 24 Carat Gold Rate Today

    Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change
    1 ₹15,094 ₹15,093 + ₹1
    8 ₹1,20,752 ₹1,20,744 + ₹8
    10 ₹1,50,940 ₹1,50,930 + ₹10
    100 ₹15,09,400 ₹15,09,300 + ₹100
  • Apr 4, 2026 7:00 AM IST
    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: Today, the 18 carat gold price in India has slightly increased across all weights. The price of 1 gram stands at ₹11,321, up by ₹1 from yesterday’s ₹11,320. Similarly, 8 grams cost Rs 90,568 (up by ₹8), while 10 grams are priced at ₹1,13,210, showing a increase of ₹10. For larger quantities, 100 grams of 18 carat gold are priced at ₹11,32,100, marking a up of ₹100 compared to the previous day.
  • Apr 4, 2026 6:57 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Price Today April 4 LIVE: In Mumbai, the price of 1 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,094 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Rs 15,110 in Chennai.

  • Apr 4, 2026 6:56 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 04 LIVE: Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,094 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,836 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,321 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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