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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10 LIVE: Gold dips? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10 LIVE: Gold dips? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10: heck 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Earlier on Thursday, Silver prices declined by Rs 7,800 to Rs 2.43 lakh per kilogram in the national capital, while gold fell to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams as investors booked profits amid concerns over the durability of the fragile ceasefire in West Asia. According to the news agency PTI report, as per the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal depreciated by Rs 7,800, or 3.10 per cent, to Rs 2,43,200 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday’s closing level of Rs 2,51,000 per kg.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also decreased by Rs 1,500, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had finished at Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams in the previous market session. For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.

For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,147 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,884 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,360 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

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