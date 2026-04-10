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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10 LIVE: Gold dips? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10: heck 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: April 10, 2026 6:59 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10 LIVE: Gold dips? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Earlier on Thursday, Silver prices declined by Rs 7,800 to Rs 2.43 lakh per kilogram in the national capital, while gold fell to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams as investors booked profits amid concerns over the durability of the fragile ceasefire in West Asia. According to the news agency PTI report, as per the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal depreciated by Rs 7,800, or 3.10 per cent, to Rs 2,43,200 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday’s closing level of Rs 2,51,000 per kg.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also decreased by Rs 1,500, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had finished at Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams in the previous market session. For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.

For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,147 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,884 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,360 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

Live Updates

  • Apr 10, 2026 7:06 AM IST
    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10 LIVE: Today, the 18 carat gold price in India has slightly decreased across all weights. The price of 1 gram stands at ₹11,360, down by ₹1 from yesterday’s ₹11,361. Similarly, 8 grams cost Rs 90,880 (down by ₹8), while 10 grams are priced at ₹1,13,600, showing a decrease of ₹10. For larger quantities, 100 grams of 18 carat gold are priced at ₹11,36, 000, marking a down of ₹100 compared to the previous day.
  • Apr 10, 2026 7:04 AM IST
    Gold, Silver Price Today April 10 LIVE: In Mumbai, the price of 1 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 15,147 the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune and Rs 15,272 in Chennai.
  • Apr 10, 2026 7:02 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 10 LIVE: For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,147 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,884 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,360 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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