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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Gold rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: April 11, 2026 7:29 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Government, gold, silver, platinum, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, DGFT, Free Trade Agreement, FTA, Letter of Credit, pearls, gemstones, metals, currency, revenue
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New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,251 (24K), Rs 13,981 (22K), and Rs 11,442 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,236 (24K), Rs 13,966 (22K), and Rs 11,427 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,410 (24K), Rs 14,126 (22K), and Rs 11,776 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,236 (24K), Rs 13,966 (22K), and Rs 11,442 (18K) per gram.

For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility. Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,236 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,966 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,427 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

Live Updates

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

    Gram Today (₹) Yesterday (₹) Change
    1 15,236 15,235 +1
    8 1,21,888 1,21,880 +8
    10 1,52,360 1,52,350 +10
    100 15,23,600 15,23,500 +100
  • Apr 11, 2026 7:54 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: The rate of 18 carat gold today stands at ₹11,427 per gram, up by ₹1 from ₹11,426 yesterday, while 10 grams are priced at ₹1,14,270, reflecting a ₹10 increase.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:54 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Today, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹13,966 per gram, rising by ₹1 compared to ₹13,965 yesterday, and 10 grams are available at ₹1,39,660, up by ₹10.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:54 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Today, the price of 24 carat gold in India is ₹15,236 per gram, up by ₹1 from yesterday’s ₹15,235, while 10 grams cost ₹1,52,360, marking an increase of ₹10.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:31 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,251 (24K), Rs 13,981 (22K), and Rs 11,442 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,236 (24K), Rs 13,966 (22K), and Rs 11,427 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,410 (24K), Rs 14,126 (22K), and Rs 11,776 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,236 (24K), Rs 13,966 (22K), and Rs 11,442 (18K) per gram.

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:31 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,236 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,966 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,427 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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