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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Gold rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11 LIVE: Gold rebounds? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today April 11: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,251 (24K), Rs 13,981 (22K), and Rs 11,442 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,236 (24K), Rs 13,966 (22K), and Rs 11,427 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,410 (24K), Rs 14,126 (22K), and Rs 11,776 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,236 (24K), Rs 13,966 (22K), and Rs 11,442 (18K) per gram.

For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility. Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 15,236 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,966 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,427 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

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