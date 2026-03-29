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Gold, Silver Rates Today March 29 LIVE: Has Gold rebounded or fallen? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rates Today March 29 LIVE: Has Gold rebounded or fallen? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rates Today March 29 LIVE: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. According to The Sunday Guardian, Gold prices have bounced back from recent lows, with international spot gold trading around $4,489.70 per ounce, up 2.59% in the latest session. The recovery has been supported by a weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven buying after recent market corrections. For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.

Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 14,809per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,575 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 11,107 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity).

Precious metal prices dropped up to 5 per cent, with silver plunging by Rs 11,250 to Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram, while gold declined to Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal slumped Rs 11,250, or nearly 5 per cent, to Rs 2,30,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday’s closing level of Rs 2,41,250 per kg.

Bullion markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami. Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, and All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

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