Gold, Silver Rate Today July 22: Gold to get more expansive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: In a significant development, the gold and silver rates remained firm in the domestic market on Wednesday amid geopolitical uncertainty and expectations surrounding global central bank policy. It is important to note that the domestic bullion rates continue to be influenced by overseas price movements, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import costs and local demand from jewellers and retail buyers.
According to the latest market data, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities, while silver also held steady. Although prices vary slightly from one city to another due to local taxes and transportation costs, the overall trend remains positive.
|City
|24K Gold (10 gm)
|22K Gold (10 gm)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,43,800
|Rs 1,31,800
|Rs 2,35,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,43,650
|Rs 1,31,650
|Rs 2,35,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,43,650
|Rs 1,31,650
|Rs 2,35,000
|Chennai
|Rs 1,44,250
|Rs 1,32,200
|Rs 2,45,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,43,650
|Rs 1,31,650
|Rs 2,35,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,43,650
|Rs 1,31,650
|Rs 2,45,000
Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 229. 90 per gram and Rs 2,29,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.
|Weight (Gram)
|Today’s Silver Price
|Yesterday’s Price
|1 Gram
|₹229.90
|₹230.00
|8 Grams
|₹1,839.20
|₹1,840.00
|10 Grams
|₹2,299.00
|₹2,300.00
|100 Grams
|₹22,990.00
|₹23,000.00
|1,000 Grams (1 kg)
|₹2,29,900.00
|₹2,30,000.00
|City
|10 Gram Silver Price
|100 Gram Silver Price
|1 Kg Silver Price
|Chennai
|₹2,349
|₹23,490
|₹2,34,900
|Mumbai
|₹2,299
|₹22,990
|₹2,29,900
|Delhi
|₹2,299
|₹22,990
|₹2,29,900
|Kolkata
|₹2,299
|₹22,990
|₹2,29,900
|Bangalore
|₹2,299
|₹22,990
|₹2,29,900
|Hyderabad
|₹2,349
|₹23,490
|₹2,34,900
|Kerala
|₹2,349
|₹23,490
|₹2,34,900
|Pune
|₹2,299
|₹22,990
|₹2,29,900
|Vadodara
|₹2,299
|₹22,990
|₹2,29,900
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,299
|₹22,990
|₹2,29,900
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