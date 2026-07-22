Gold, Silver Rate Today July 22: Gold to get more expansive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

According to the latest market data, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities, while silver also held steady.

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Gold Rates Today

New Delhi: In a significant development, the gold and silver rates remained firm in the domestic market on Wednesday amid geopolitical uncertainty and expectations surrounding global central bank policy. It is important to note that the domestic bullion rates continue to be influenced by overseas price movements, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import costs and local demand from jewellers and retail buyers.

According to the latest market data, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities, while silver also held steady. Although prices vary slightly from one city to another due to local taxes and transportation costs, the overall trend remains positive.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 22, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,43,800 Rs 1,31,800 Rs 2,35,000 Mumbai Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000 Kolkata Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000 Chennai Rs 1,44,250 Rs 1,32,200 Rs 2,45,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,45,000

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 229. 90 per gram and Rs 2,29,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price 1 Gram ₹229.90 ₹230.00 8 Grams ₹1,839.20 ₹1,840.00 10 Grams ₹2,299.00 ₹2,300.00 100 Grams ₹22,990.00 ₹23,000.00 1,000 Grams (1 kg) ₹2,29,900.00 ₹2,30,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)