  • India News
  • Business
  • Gold, Silver Rate Today July 22: Gold to get more expansive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today July 22: Gold to get more expansive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

According to the latest market data, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities, while silver also held steady.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 22, 2026, 8:54 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today July 22: Gold to get more expansive? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Gold Rates Today

New Delhi: In a significant development, the gold and silver rates remained firm in the domestic market on Wednesday amid geopolitical uncertainty and expectations surrounding global central bank policy. It is important to note that the domestic bullion rates continue to be influenced by overseas price movements, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import costs and local demand from jewellers and retail buyers.

According to the latest market data, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices continued to trade at elevated levels across major Indian cities, while silver also held steady. Although prices vary slightly from one city to another due to local taxes and transportation costs, the overall trend remains positive.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today June 24: Did Gold rates rise or fall? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold & Silver Rates Today (July 22, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg)
Delhi Rs 1,43,800 Rs 1,31,800 Rs 2,35,000
Mumbai Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000
Kolkata Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000
Chennai Rs 1,44,250 Rs 1,32,200 Rs 2,45,000
Bengaluru Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,35,000
Hyderabad Rs 1,43,650 Rs 1,31,650 Rs 2,45,000

What are the silver rates alongside gold for July 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 229. 90 per gram and Rs 2,29,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Today 24 Carat Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Weight (Gram) Today’s Silver Price Yesterday’s Price
1 Gram ₹229.90 ₹230.00
8 Grams ₹1,839.20 ₹1,840.00
10 Grams ₹2,299.00 ₹2,300.00
100 Grams ₹22,990.00 ₹23,000.00
1,000 Grams (1 kg) ₹2,29,900.00 ₹2,30,000.00

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today (1 gram)

City 10 Gram Silver Price 100 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price
Chennai ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Mumbai ₹2,299 ₹22,990 ₹2,29,900
Delhi ₹2,299 ₹22,990 ₹2,29,900
Kolkata ₹2,299 ₹22,990 ₹2,29,900
Bangalore ₹2,299 ₹22,990 ₹2,29,900
Hyderabad ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Kerala ₹2,349 ₹23,490 ₹2,34,900
Pune ₹2,299 ₹22,990 ₹2,29,900
Vadodara ₹2,299 ₹22,990 ₹2,29,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,299 ₹22,990 ₹2,29,900

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.