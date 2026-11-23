Gold, silver rate today, November 23: Check 22, 24 carat gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

Gold and silver prices rebound on November 23 after last week's sharp decline. Check the latest 22K and 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities, along with MCX gold and silver prices.

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Gold, silver rate today, November 23: Check 22, 24 carat gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru | image; AI

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Rates of the yellow metal and silver witnessed buying momentum on Monday, November 23, after last week’s crash due to fresh buying in the global bullion market. MCX gold surged nearly to the Rs 1.25 lakh mark, gaining 2.5 per cent. Meanwhile, MCX silver futures surged past the Rs 1.51 lakh mark before a slight correction. In the morning trading hours, both metals surged by 2-3 per cent.

Talking about spot gold, it has jumped jumps 2 percent to trade above USD3,610 per ounce. Spot silver surged 3 percent to trade near USD42.50 per ounce. The development comes amid a decline in crude oil prices. US WTI witnessed a marginal decline to trade above USD83 per barrel and Brent crude declining 0.5percent to trade around USD92 per barrel.

Despite the recovery, spot gold and silver remain at their lowest levels since last year. Meanwhile, crude oil prices remain high.

Strong US dollar and Fed rate hike fears weigh on gold

The US dollar witnessed a marginal decline from the 104 mark to trade at around 103.76 on November 23. However, the currency witnessed an increase of nearly 2 per cent in October and 4 per cent in 2025, putting pressure on gold and silver prices.

It is to be noted that the probability of a rate hike in the December 2026 policy by the US Federal Reserve has declined the rates of gold. The intensifying geopolitical crisis has kept inflationary pressures increasing. As per FOMC policymakers, additional rate hikes in the coming weeks cannot be ignored.

MCX Gold Price: Weekly Technical Outlook

Parameter Details Weekly performance Fell nearly 11% Closing price ₹1,21,778 per 10 grams Immediate support ₹1,21,700–₹1,21,000 Next support ₹1,18,500–₹1,17,500 Immediate resistance ₹1,26,300–₹1,27,000 Next resistance ₹1,30,000–₹1,30,700 Daily RSI Around 17 (deeply oversold) Recovery outlook A sustained move above the resistance zones is needed to signal recovery Key factor Stronger rupee, with USD/INR falling around 1.7% during the week

Gold Rate: 18K Beats 24K, 22K, Jumps By Rs 16,500 In 2 Cities

Gold Weight 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold 1 Gram ₹12,656 (+₹148) ₹11,600 (+₹135) ₹9,495 (+₹165) 8 Grams ₹1,01,248 (+₹1,184) ₹92,800 (+₹1,080) ₹75,960 (+₹1,320) 10 Grams ₹1,26,560 (+₹1,480) ₹1,16,000 (+₹1,350) ₹94,950 (+₹1,650) 100 Grams ₹12,65,600 (+₹14,800) ₹11,60,000 (+₹13,500) ₹9,49,500 (+₹16,500)

City Wise Rate