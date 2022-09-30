New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have risen on Friday. One gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,580 yesterday, one gram of 24 carat gold costs Rs 5,062 today as against Rs 4,997 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.40 as against Rs 55 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates, Sept 29: Yellow Metal Prices Remain Constant At 2-Year Low During Navratri. Check Details Here
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹46,800
|₹51,050
|Mumbai
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Delhi
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Kolkata
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Bangalore
|₹46,450
|₹50,620
|Hyderabad
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Nashik
|₹46,430
|₹50,650
|Pune
|₹46,430
|₹50,650
|Vadodara
|₹46,430
|₹50,650
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,450
|₹50,670
|Lucknow
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Chandigarh
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Surat
|₹46,450
|₹50,670
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Mysore
|₹46,450
|₹50,670
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too, On Wednesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹615
|₹6,150
|Mumbai
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Delhi
|₹564
|₹5,400
|Kolkata
|₹564
|₹5,400
|Bangalore
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Hyderabad
|₹615
|₹6,150
|Nashik
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Pune
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Vadodara
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Ahmedabad
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Lucknow
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Chandigarh
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Surat
|₹564
|₹5,640
|Visakhapatnam
|₹615
|₹6,150
|Bhubaneswar
|₹615
|₹6,150
|Mysore
|₹615
|₹6,150
*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Remain Unmoved On Tuesday. Check Rates In Top Indian Cities Here