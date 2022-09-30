New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have risen on Friday. One gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,580 yesterday, one gram of 24 carat gold costs Rs 5,062 today as against Rs 4,997 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.40 as against Rs 55 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates, Sept 29: Yellow Metal Prices Remain Constant At 2-Year Low During Navratri. Check Details Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,800₹51,050
Mumbai₹46,400₹50,620
Delhi₹46,550₹50,780
Kolkata₹46,400₹50,620
Bangalore₹46,450₹50,620
Hyderabad₹46,400₹50,620
Nashik₹46,430₹50,650
Pune₹46,430₹50,650
Vadodara₹46,430₹50,650
Ahmedabad₹46,450₹50,670
Lucknow₹46,550₹50,780
Chandigarh₹46,550₹50,780
Surat₹46,450₹50,670
Visakhapatnam₹46,400₹50,620
Bhubaneswar₹46,400₹50,620
Mysore₹46,450₹50,670

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹615₹6,150
Mumbai₹564₹5,640
Delhi₹564₹5,400
Kolkata₹564₹5,400
Bangalore₹564₹5,640
Hyderabad₹615₹6,150
Nashik₹564₹5,640
Pune₹564₹5,640
Vadodara₹564₹5,640
Ahmedabad₹564₹5,640
Lucknow₹564₹5,640
Chandigarh₹564₹5,640
Surat₹564₹5,640
Visakhapatnam₹615₹6,150
Bhubaneswar₹615₹6,150
Mysore₹615₹6,150

*Rates according to Goodreturns.