New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have risen on Friday. One gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,580 yesterday, one gram of 24 carat gold costs Rs 5,062 today as against Rs 4,997 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.40 as against Rs 55 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates, Sept 29: Yellow Metal Prices Remain Constant At 2-Year Low During Navratri. Check Details Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Mumbai ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Delhi ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Kolkata ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Bangalore ₹46,450 ₹50,620 Hyderabad ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Nashik ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Pune ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Vadodara ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Ahmedabad ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Lucknow ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Chandigarh ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Surat ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Visakhapatnam ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Bhubaneswar ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Mysore ₹46,450 ₹50,670

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too, On Wednesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹615 ₹6,150 Mumbai ₹564 ₹5,640 Delhi ₹564 ₹5,400 Kolkata ₹564 ₹5,400 Bangalore ₹564 ₹5,640 Hyderabad ₹615 ₹6,150 Nashik ₹564 ₹5,640 Pune ₹564 ₹5,640 Vadodara ₹564 ₹5,640 Ahmedabad ₹564 ₹5,640 Lucknow ₹564 ₹5,640 Chandigarh ₹564 ₹5,640 Surat ₹564 ₹5,640 Visakhapatnam ₹615 ₹6,150 Bhubaneswar ₹615 ₹6,150 Mysore ₹615 ₹6,150

*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Remain Unmoved On Tuesday. Check Rates In Top Indian Cities Here