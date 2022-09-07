New Delhi: The price of both gold and silver have increased on Wednesday. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,690 as against Rs 4,675 yesterday, and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,116 as against Rs 5,110 yesterday. The price of one gram of silver today stands at Rs 53.90 as against Rs 53.22 yesterday.Also Read - Gold Silver Prices Hiked On Tuesday: Check Latest Rates In Your City Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Mumbai ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Delhi ₹47,050 ₹51,320 Kolkata ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Bangalore ₹46,950 ₹51,200 Hyderabad ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Nashik ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Pune ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Vadodara ₹46,930 ₹51,190 Ahmedabad ₹46,950 ₹51,200 Lucknow ₹47,050 ₹51,320 Chandigarh ₹47,050 ₹51,320 Surat ₹46,950 ₹51,200 Visakhapatnam ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Bhubaneswar ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Mysore ₹46,950 ₹51,200

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹590 ₹5,900 Mumbai ₹539 ₹5,390 Delhi ₹539 ₹5,390 Kolkata ₹539 ₹5,390 Bangalore ₹590 ₹5,900 Hyderabad ₹590 ₹5,900 Nashik ₹539 ₹5,390 Pune ₹539 ₹5,390 Vadodara ₹539 ₹5,390 Ahmedabad ₹539 ₹5,390 Lucknow ₹539 ₹5,390 Chandigarh ₹539 ₹5,390 Surat ₹539 ₹5,390 Visakhapatnam ₹590 ₹5,900 Bhubaneswar ₹590 ₹5,900 Mysore ₹590 ₹5,900

*Rates according to Goodreturns