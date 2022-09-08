New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have fallen on Thursday. While one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,690, one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,062 as against Rs 5,116 yesterday. Meanwhile one gram of silver’s price has fallen from Rs 53.90 yesterday to Rs 52.80 today.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Climb Up On Sept 7. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,250 ₹51,550 Mumbai ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Delhi ₹46,550 ₹50,770 Kolkata ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Bangalore ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Hyderabad ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Nashik ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Pune ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Vadodara ₹46,430 ₹50,650 Ahmedabad ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Lucknow ₹46,550 ₹50,770 Chandigarh ₹46,550 ₹50,770 Surat ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Visakhapatnam ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Bhubaneswar ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Mysore ₹46,450 ₹50,670

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹588 ₹5,880 Mumbai ₹528 ₹5,280 Delhi ₹528 ₹5,280 Kolkata ₹528 ₹5,280 Bangalore ₹588 ₹5,880 Hyderabad ₹588 ₹5,880 Nashik ₹528 ₹5,280 Pune ₹528 ₹5,280 Vadodara ₹528 ₹5,280 Ahmedabad ₹528 ₹5,280 Lucknow ₹528 ₹5,280 Chandigarh ₹528 ₹5,280 Surat ₹528 ₹5,280 Visakhapatnam ₹588 ₹5,880 Bhubaneswar ₹588 ₹5,880 Mysore ₹588 ₹5,880

*Rates according to Goodreturns