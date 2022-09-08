New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver have fallen on Thursday. While one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,640 as against Rs 4,690, one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,062 as against Rs 5,116 yesterday. Meanwhile one gram of silver’s price has fallen from Rs 53.90 yesterday to Rs 52.80 today.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Climb Up On Sept 7. Check Today's Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,250₹51,550
Mumbai₹46,400₹50,620
Delhi₹46,550₹50,770
Kolkata₹46,400₹50,620
Bangalore₹46,450₹50,670
Hyderabad₹46,400₹50,620
Nashik₹46,430₹50,650
Pune₹46,430₹50,650
Vadodara₹46,430₹50,650
Ahmedabad₹46,450₹50,670
Lucknow₹46,550₹50,770
Chandigarh₹46,550₹50,770
Surat₹46,450₹50,670
Visakhapatnam₹46,400₹50,620
Bhubaneswar₹46,400₹50,620
Mysore₹46,450₹50,670

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹588₹5,880
Mumbai₹528₹5,280
Delhi₹528₹5,280
Kolkata₹528₹5,280
Bangalore₹588₹5,880
Hyderabad₹588₹5,880
Nashik₹528₹5,280
Pune₹528₹5,280
Vadodara₹528₹5,280
Ahmedabad₹528₹5,280
Lucknow₹528₹5,280
Chandigarh₹528₹5,280
Surat₹528₹5,280
Visakhapatnam₹588₹5,880
Bhubaneswar₹588₹5,880
Mysore₹588₹5,880

*Rates according to Goodreturns