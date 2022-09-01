New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver and silver have fallen on Thursday, September 1. Today, you will have to shell out Rs 4,700 for one gram of 22 carat gold, Rs 5,127 for one gram of 24 carat gold, and silver is going to cost you Rs 50.84 per gram.Also Read - Gold Rates Rise, Silver Rates Remain The Same: Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,540 ₹51,860 Mumbai ₹47,000 ₹51,270 Delhi ₹47,150 ₹51,440 Kolkata ₹47,000 ₹51,270 Bangalore ₹47,050 ₹51,320 Hyderabad ₹47,000 ₹51,270 Nashik ₹47,030 ₹51,300 Pune ₹47,030 ₹51,300 Vadodara ₹47,030 ₹51,300 Ahmedabad ₹47,050 ₹51,320 Lucknow ₹47,150 ₹51,440 Chandigarh ₹47,150 ₹51,440 Surat ₹47,050 ₹51,320 Visakhapatnam ₹47,000 ₹51,270 Bhubaneswar ₹47,000 ₹51,270 Mysore ₹47,050 ₹51,300

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹600 ₹6,000 Mumbai ₹508 ₹5,080 Delhi ₹508 ₹5,080 Kolkata ₹508 ₹5,080 Bangalore ₹508 ₹5,080 Hyderabad ₹600 ₹6,000 Nashik ₹508 ₹5,080 Pune ₹508 ₹5,080 Vadodara ₹508 ₹5,080 Ahmedabad ₹508 ₹5,080 Lucknow ₹508 ₹5,080 Chandigarh ₹508 ₹5,080 Surat ₹508 ₹5,080 Visakhapatnam ₹600 ₹6,000 Bhubaneswar ₹600 ₹6,000 Mysore ₹600 ₹6,000

*Rates according to Goodreturns.