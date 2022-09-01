New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver and silver have fallen on Thursday, September 1. Today, you will have to shell out Rs 4,700 for one gram of 22 carat gold, Rs 5,127 for one gram of 24 carat gold, and silver is going to cost you Rs 50.84 per gram.Also Read - Gold Rates Rise, Silver Rates Remain The Same: Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,540
|₹51,860
|Mumbai
|₹47,000
|₹51,270
|Delhi
|₹47,150
|₹51,440
|Kolkata
|₹47,000
|₹51,270
|Bangalore
|₹47,050
|₹51,320
|Hyderabad
|₹47,000
|₹51,270
|Nashik
|₹47,030
|₹51,300
|Pune
|₹47,030
|₹51,300
|Vadodara
|₹47,030
|₹51,300
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,050
|₹51,320
|Lucknow
|₹47,150
|₹51,440
|Chandigarh
|₹47,150
|₹51,440
|Surat
|₹47,050
|₹51,320
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,000
|₹51,270
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,000
|₹51,270
|Mysore
|₹47,050
|₹51,300
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Mumbai
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Delhi
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Kolkata
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Bangalore
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Hyderabad
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Nashik
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Pune
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Vadodara
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Ahmedabad
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Lucknow
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Chandigarh
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Surat
|₹508
|₹5,080
|Visakhapatnam
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Bhubaneswar
|₹600
|₹6,000
|Mysore
|₹600
|₹6,000
*Rates according to Goodreturns.