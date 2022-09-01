New Delhi: The prices of both gold and silver and silver have fallen on Thursday, September 1. Today, you will have to shell out Rs 4,700 for one gram of 22 carat gold, Rs 5,127 for one gram of 24 carat gold, and silver is going to cost you Rs 50.84 per gram.Also Read - Gold Rates Rise, Silver Rates Remain The Same: Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,540₹51,860
Mumbai₹47,000₹51,270
Delhi₹47,150₹51,440
Kolkata₹47,000₹51,270
Bangalore₹47,050₹51,320
Hyderabad₹47,000₹51,270
Nashik₹47,030₹51,300
Pune₹47,030₹51,300
Vadodara₹47,030₹51,300
Ahmedabad₹47,050₹51,320
Lucknow₹47,150₹51,440
Chandigarh₹47,150₹51,440
Surat₹47,050₹51,320
Visakhapatnam₹47,000₹51,270
Bhubaneswar₹47,000₹51,270
Mysore₹47,050₹51,300

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹600₹6,000
Mumbai₹508₹5,080
Delhi₹508₹5,080
Kolkata₹508₹5,080
Bangalore₹508₹5,080
Hyderabad₹600₹6,000
Nashik₹508₹5,080
Pune₹508₹5,080
Vadodara₹508₹5,080
Ahmedabad₹508₹5,080
Lucknow₹508₹5,080
Chandigarh₹508₹5,080
Surat₹508₹5,080
Visakhapatnam₹600₹6,000
Bhubaneswar₹600₹6,000
Mysore₹600₹6,000

*Rates according to Goodreturns.