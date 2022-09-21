New Delhi: After a dip yesterday, gold rates have once again gone up on Wednesday. Today, one gram of 22-carat gold costs Rs 4,595 as against Rs 4,585 yesterday, and one gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 5,013 as against Rs 5,002 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased to Rs 57.20 per gram today from Rs 56.70 per gram yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Come Down, No Change In Silver Rates On Tuesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Cities.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,300₹50,510
Mumbai₹45,950₹50,130
Delhi₹46,100₹50,290
Kolkata₹45,950₹50,130
Bangalore₹46,000₹50,180
Hyderabad₹45,950₹50,130
Nashik₹45,980₹50,130
Pune₹45,980₹50,130
Vadodara₹45,980₹50,130
Ahmedabad₹46,000₹50,180
Lucknow₹46,100₹50,290
Chandigarh₹46,100₹50,290
Surat₹46,000₹50,180
Visakhapatnam₹45,950₹50,130
Bhubaneswar₹45,950₹50,130
Mysore₹46,000₹50,180

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹618₹6,180
Mumbai₹572₹5,720
Delhi₹572₹5,720
Kolkata₹572₹5,720
Bangalore₹618₹6,180
Hyderabad₹618₹6,180
Nashik₹572₹5,720
Pune₹572₹5,720
Vadodara₹572₹5,720
Ahmedabad₹572₹5,720
Lucknow₹572₹5,720
Chandigarh₹572₹5,720
Surat₹572₹5,720
Visakhapatnam₹618₹6,180
Bhubaneswar₹618₹6,180
Mysore₹618₹6,180

*Rates according to Goodreturns.