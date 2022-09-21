New Delhi: After a dip yesterday, gold rates have once again gone up on Wednesday. Today, one gram of 22-carat gold costs Rs 4,595 as against Rs 4,585 yesterday, and one gram of 24-carat gold costs Rs 5,013 as against Rs 5,002 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased to Rs 57.20 per gram today from Rs 56.70 per gram yesterday.Also Read - Gold Rates Come Down, No Change In Silver Rates On Tuesday. Check Latest Prices In Top Cities.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,300 ₹50,510 Mumbai ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Delhi ₹46,100 ₹50,290 Kolkata ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Bangalore ₹46,000 ₹50,180 Hyderabad ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Nashik ₹45,980 ₹50,130 Pune ₹45,980 ₹50,130 Vadodara ₹45,980 ₹50,130 Ahmedabad ₹46,000 ₹50,180 Lucknow ₹46,100 ₹50,290 Chandigarh ₹46,100 ₹50,290 Surat ₹46,000 ₹50,180 Visakhapatnam ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Bhubaneswar ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Mysore ₹46,000 ₹50,180

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹618 ₹6,180 Mumbai ₹572 ₹5,720 Delhi ₹572 ₹5,720 Kolkata ₹572 ₹5,720 Bangalore ₹618 ₹6,180 Hyderabad ₹618 ₹6,180 Nashik ₹572 ₹5,720 Pune ₹572 ₹5,720 Vadodara ₹572 ₹5,720 Ahmedabad ₹572 ₹5,720 Lucknow ₹572 ₹5,720 Chandigarh ₹572 ₹5,720 Surat ₹572 ₹5,720 Visakhapatnam ₹618 ₹6,180 Bhubaneswar ₹618 ₹6,180 Mysore ₹618 ₹6,180

*Rates according to Goodreturns.