Gold Prices Fall, February 2: Gold rate down by 3 percent, silver prices see massive drop of…, Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Noida, Mumbai

New Delhi: After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget Sunday, Gold rate saw a drop of 3 percent, and silver prices of 9 percent. It is important to note that the budget has kept rates on customs duty unchanged for import of gold and silver. Importers will have to pay the same duty rates as before.

As per the All India Sarafa Association, silver tumbled Rs 72,500, or 18.85 per cent, to Rs 3,12,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes). This is a second straight session of steep losses after touching a record high of Rs 4,04,500 per kg on Thursday.

Despite the correction, silver closed January with strong gains, rising Rs 73,000, or 30.5 per cent, from Rs 2,39,000 per kg on December 31, 2025. As of now, import of gold in all forms attracts a 6 per cent duty, including 5 percent basic customs duty (BCD) and 1 percent agriculture infrastructure and development cess (AIDC).

Here are some of the key details:

The price of gold in Chandigarh today is Rs 16,073 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,735 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 12,059 per gram for 18 karat gold

The price of silver in Chandigarh today is Rs 350 per gram and Rs 3,50,000 per kilogram.

The price of gold in Chennai today is Rs 16,255 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,900 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 12,800 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

The price of silver in Chennai today is Rs 320 per gram and Rs 3,20,000 per kilogram.

The price of silver in Delhi today is Rs 350 per gram and Rs 3,50,000 per kilogram.

The price of gold in Pune today is Rs 16,058 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,720 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 12,044 per gram for 18 karat gold

The price of gold in Bangalore today is Rs 16,058 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,720 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 12,044 per gram for 18 karat gold.

The price of gold in Delhi today is Rs 16,073 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,735 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 12,059 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

The price of gold in Noida today is Rs 16,073 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 14,735 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 12,059 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

