New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver across Indian cities remain unchanged on Monday. To purchase one gram of 22 carat gold, you will have to shell out Rs 4,650 today and one gram of 24 carat gold, you will have to shell out Rs 5,073.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Mumbai ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Delhi ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Kolkata ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Bangalore ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Hyderabad ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Nashik ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Pune ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Vadodara ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Ahmedabad ₹45,550 ₹50,780 Lucknow ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Chandigarh ₹46,650 ₹50,890 Surat ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Visakhapatnam ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Bhubaneswar ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Mysore ₹46,550 ₹50,780

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹620 ₹6,200 Mumbai ₹569 ₹5,690 Delhi ₹569 ₹5,690 Kolkata ₹569 ₹5,690 Bangalore ₹620 ₹6,200 Hyderabad ₹620 ₹6,200 Nashik ₹569 ₹5,690 Pune ₹569 ₹5,690 Vadodara ₹569 ₹5,690 Ahmedabad ₹569 ₹5,690 Lucknow ₹569 ₹5,400 Chandigarh ₹569 ₹5,690 Surat ₹569 ₹5,690 Visakhapatnam ₹620 ₹6,200 Bhubaneswar ₹620 ₹6,200 Mysore ₹620 ₹6,200

*Rates according to Goodreturns