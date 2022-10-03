New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver across Indian cities remain unchanged on Monday. To purchase one gram of 22 carat gold, you will have to shell out Rs 4,650 today and one gram of 24 carat gold, you will have to shell out Rs 5,073.Also Read - Gold Rates, October 2: Yellow Metal Prices See A Slight Dip Today | Check Revised Rates In Your City

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,900₹51,160
Mumbai₹46,500₹50,730
Delhi₹46,650₹50,890
Kolkata₹46,500₹50,730
Bangalore₹46,550₹50,780
Hyderabad₹46,500₹50,730
Nashik₹46,530₹50,760
Pune₹46,530₹50,760
Vadodara₹46,530₹50,760
Ahmedabad₹45,550₹50,780
Lucknow₹46,650₹50,890
Chandigarh₹46,650₹50,890
Surat₹46,550₹50,780
Visakhapatnam₹46,500₹50,730
Bhubaneswar₹46,500₹50,730
Mysore₹46,550₹50,780

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹620₹6,200
Mumbai₹569₹5,690
Delhi₹569₹5,690
Kolkata₹569₹5,690
Bangalore₹620₹6,200
Hyderabad₹620₹6,200
Nashik₹569₹5,690
Pune₹569₹5,690
Vadodara₹569₹5,690
Ahmedabad₹569₹5,690
Lucknow₹569₹5,400
Chandigarh₹569₹5,690
Surat₹569₹5,690
Visakhapatnam₹620₹6,200
Bhubaneswar₹620₹6,200
Mysore₹620₹6,200

*Rates according to Goodreturns