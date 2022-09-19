New Delhi: After a week full of ups and downs, the prices of both gold and silver remain unchanged today as a new week starts. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,595, and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,013 — same as that of yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.70 — again, no difference from Sunday’s price.Also Read - Gold Rate, Sept 16: Price Of Yellow Metal Continues To Decrease; Check Latest Rates In Your City

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Mumbai ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Delhi ₹45,100 ₹50,280 Kolkata ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Bangalore ₹46,000 ₹50,180 Hyderabad ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Nashik ₹45,980 ₹50,160 Pune ₹45,980 ₹50,160 Vadodara ₹45,980 ₹50,160 Ahmedabad ₹46,000 ₹50,180 Lucknow ₹47,100 ₹50,280 Chandigarh ₹47,100 ₹50,280 Surat ₹46,000 ₹50,180 Visakhapatnam ₹45,950 ₹50,130 Bhubaneswar ₹47,950 ₹50,130 Mysore ₹46,000 ₹50,180

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹620 ₹6,200 Mumbai ₹567 ₹5,670 Delhi ₹567 ₹5,670 Kolkata ₹567 ₹5,670 Bangalore ₹567 ₹5,670 Hyderabad ₹620 ₹6,200 Nashik ₹567 ₹5,670 Pune ₹567 ₹5,670 Vadodara ₹567 ₹5,670 Ahmedabad ₹567 ₹5,670 Lucknow ₹567 ₹5,670 Chandigarh ₹567 ₹5,670 Surat ₹567 ₹5,670 Visakhapatnam ₹620 ₹6,200 Bhubaneswar ₹620 ₹6,200 Mysore ₹620 ₹6,200

*Rates according to Goodreturns.