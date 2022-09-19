New Delhi: After a week full of ups and downs, the prices of both gold and silver remain unchanged today as a new week starts. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,595, and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,013 — same as that of yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.70 — again, no difference from Sunday’s price.Also Read - Gold Rate, Sept 16: Price Of Yellow Metal Continues To Decrease; Check Latest Rates In Your City
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹46,400
|₹50,620
|Mumbai
|₹45,950
|₹50,130
|Delhi
|₹45,100
|₹50,280
|Kolkata
|₹45,950
|₹50,130
|Bangalore
|₹46,000
|₹50,180
|Hyderabad
|₹45,950
|₹50,130
|Nashik
|₹45,980
|₹50,160
|Pune
|₹45,980
|₹50,160
|Vadodara
|₹45,980
| ₹50,160
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,000
|₹50,180
|Lucknow
|₹47,100
|₹50,280
|Chandigarh
|₹47,100
|₹50,280
|Surat
|₹46,000
|₹50,180
|Visakhapatnam
|₹45,950
|₹50,130
|Bhubaneswar
|₹47,950
|₹50,130
|Mysore
|₹46,000
|₹50,180
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Dip. Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Mumbai
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Delhi
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Kolkata
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Bangalore
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Hyderabad
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Nashik
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Pune
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Vadodara
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Ahmedabad
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Lucknow
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Chandigarh
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Surat
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Visakhapatnam
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Bhubaneswar
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Mysore
|₹620
|₹6,200
*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too Join The Fall On Thursday. Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here