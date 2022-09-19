New Delhi: After a week full of ups and downs, the prices of both gold and silver remain unchanged today as a new week starts. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,595, and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,013 — same as that of yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of silver today costs Rs 56.70 — again, no difference from Sunday’s price.Also Read - Gold Rate, Sept 16: Price Of Yellow Metal Continues To Decrease; Check Latest Rates In Your City

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹46,400₹50,620
Mumbai₹45,950₹50,130
Delhi₹45,100₹50,280
Kolkata₹45,950₹50,130
Bangalore₹46,000₹50,180
Hyderabad₹45,950₹50,130
Nashik₹45,980₹50,160
Pune₹45,980₹50,160
Vadodara₹45,980 ₹50,160
Ahmedabad₹46,000₹50,180
Lucknow₹47,100₹50,280
Chandigarh₹47,100₹50,280
Surat₹46,000₹50,180
Visakhapatnam₹45,950₹50,130
Bhubaneswar₹47,950₹50,130
Mysore₹46,000₹50,180

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Dip. Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹620₹6,200
Mumbai₹567₹5,670
Delhi₹567₹5,670
Kolkata₹567₹5,670
Bangalore₹567₹5,670
Hyderabad₹620₹6,200
Nashik₹567₹5,670
Pune₹567₹5,670
Vadodara₹567₹5,670
Ahmedabad₹567₹5,670
Lucknow₹567₹5,670
Chandigarh₹567₹5,670
Surat₹567₹5,670
Visakhapatnam₹620₹6,200
Bhubaneswar₹620₹6,200
Mysore₹620₹6,200

*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall Again, Silver Rates Too Join The Fall On Thursday. Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here