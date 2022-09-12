New Delhi: Gold prices remain unchanged across the country on Monday, while there is a drop in the silver prices. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,675 and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you today Rs 5,100. Meanwhile, one gram of silver would cost you today Rs 55 as against Rs 60.40 yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Hiked Again. Check Latest Prices In Your City Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Mumbai ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Delhi ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Kolkata ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bangalore ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Hyderabad ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Nashik ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Pune ₹46,780 ₹51,030 Vadodara ₹47,780 ₹51,030 Ahmedabad ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Lucknow ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Chandigarh ₹46,900 ₹51,150 Surat ₹46,800 ₹51,050 Visakhapatnam ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Bhubaneswar ₹46,750 ₹51,000 Mysore ₹46,800 ₹51,050

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹604 ₹6,040 Mumbai ₹550 ₹5,500 Delhi ₹550 ₹5,500 Kolkata ₹550 ₹5,500 Bangalore ₹604 ₹6,040 Hyderabad ₹604 ₹6,040 Nashik ₹550 ₹5,500 Pune ₹550 ₹5,500 Vadodara ₹550 ₹5,500 Ahmedabad ₹550 ₹5,500 Lucknow ₹550 ₹5,500 Chandigarh ₹550 ₹5,500 Surat ₹550 ₹5,500 Visakhapatnam ₹604 ₹6,040 Bhubaneswar ₹550 ₹5,500 Mysore ₹604 ₹6,040

*Rates according to Goodreturns.