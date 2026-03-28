Home

Business

Gold, Silver Rates Today March 28 LIVE: Gold prices above Rs 1.44 lakh or falling? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

live

Gold, Silver Rates Today March 28 LIVE: Gold prices above Rs 1.44 lakh or falling? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Gold, Silver Rate March 28: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing Israel-US conflict against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. For centuries, Gold has long been termed as one of the safest investments because it has a proven track record of preserving wealth during inflation and market volatility.

Earlier on Friday, Precious metal prices dropped up to 5 per cent, with silver plunging by Rs 11,250 to Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram, while gold declined to Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital. Speaking of gold rates in India, 24K gold in India is Rs 14,472 per gram for 24 karat gold (99.9% purity), Rs 13,266 per gram for 22 karat gold (91.6% purity), and Rs 10,854 per gram for 18 karat gold (75% purity). Check MCX gold rates, Comex gold, and Comex silver, All India Bullion Association gold rates, All India Bullion Association silver rates here.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.