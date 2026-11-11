Gold rates crash, silver prices slip as investors await US inflation data; will buyers see further relief?

To recall, Gold staged a modest recovery on Monday, with prices rising by Rs 600 to Rs 1,46,900 per 10 grams in the national capital as weak crude rates and a firm global trend lifted investor sentiment.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the gold prices in the national capital’s bullion market witnessed a decline on Tuesday, the day after Diwali. Gold prices fell by Rs 500 to Rs 1,46,400 per 10 grams amid weak global cues and a strengthening US dollar. In the previous trading session on Monday, gold of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,46,900 per 10 grams. However, silver prices remained unchanged.

According to local traders, silver continued to trade at Rs 1,92,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) for the second consecutive trading session.

What Do Experts Say About the Decline?

Experts are of the opinion that weakness in international markets and the strengthening of the US dollar have clearly put pressure on domestic gold prices. Additionally, subdued gold purchases during Diwali also failed to provide any significant support to prices.

Spot gold in the international market fell by USD 27.59, or nearly 1 percent, to USD 4,113.55 per ounce, while silver also declined by more than 1 percent to trade at USD 52.77 per ounce.

Meanwhile, investors are keeping a close watch on global market movements and US economic data. Akshat Siddhant, Chief Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex, said crude oil prices had declined ahead of the release of US inflation data, easing inflationary concerns to some extent.

This is why gold has remained firm around the $4,100-per-ounce mark, despite gaining 1% in the previous session. He further noted that expectations of an end to the conflict between the US and Iran had led Brent crude oil prices to fall by $2.72, or 3%, to below $89.85 per barrel in the international market on Tuesday.

While the easing of crude oil prices may have reduced some inflationary concerns, fluctuations in the dollar and global markets are likely to continue influencing gold and silver prices in the near term. Investors are now keenly awaiting key US inflation data, which could offer clues about the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate policy.

Meanwhile, political developments in the US, including Democrats’ wins in both chambers of Congress, fuelled expectations of constraints on further defence spending and borrowing, alongside hopes of progress towards ending the Iran conflict.

The People’s Bank of China also extended its gold-buying streak to 24 consecutive months, while US President Donald Trump’s conciliatory stance eased oil prices, moderating inflation concerns and providing additional support to bullion.

Investors will track geopolitical developments, Russia-Ukraine peace talks, crude oil movements, US inflation data, and Federal Reserve policy signals for further direction, said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst, at Choice Broking.