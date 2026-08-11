Gold, Silver Price Today, August 11: Yellow metal surges for third straight session, check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Patna

In Delhi, gold prices rose for the fifth consecutive session in Delhi, climbing Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams. The rise was driven by rupee depreciation, which made the precious metal costlier in the domestic market.

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Gold Price Today

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday. The price for gold stood at 13,549.95 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 13,463.78 it cost on Monday. The price for Gold increased to INR 158,050.20 per tola from INR 157,038.90 per tola a day earlier. Spot gold gained 1 percent to USD 4,432.74 per ounce by 0217 GMT, its highest level since June 5. US gold futures also climbed 1.7 percent to USD 4,492.60.

In Delhi, gold prices rose for the fifth consecutive session in Delhi, climbing Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams. The rise was driven by rupee depreciation, which made the precious metal costlier in the domestic market.

Silver prices resumed their upward movement in Delhi on Monday, surging Rs 5,200 to Rs 2.40 lakh per kilogram after ending flat in the previous session.

Chennai bullion rates: Gold at Rs 14,250 per gram, silver at Rs 260

Gold prices opened at Rs 14,250 per gram for 22-carat gold in Chennai on Tuesday, according to PTI.

22-carat gold: Rs 14,250 per gram

18-carat gold: Rs 12,000 per gram

Silver: Rs 260 per gram

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 11 August

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹154,660/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,772/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,490/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 11 August

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹154,930/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,019/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹239,910/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 11 August

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹155,050/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142, 129/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹240,100/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 11 August

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,710/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹141,818/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹239,320/1 kg

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 11 August

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹155,160/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,230/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹240,010/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 11 August

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹155,370/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹142,423/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹240,330/1 kg

Gold has gained renewed strength as expectations of a more accommodative US monetary policy have improved, while a weaker dollar has added to its appeal.