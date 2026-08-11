Gold, Silver Price Today, August 11: Yellow metal surges for third straight session, check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Patna
Gold, Silver Price Today, August 11: Yellow metal surges for third straight session, check rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Patna
In Delhi, gold prices rose for the fifth consecutive session in Delhi, climbing Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams. The rise was driven by rupee depreciation, which made the precious metal costlier in the domestic market.
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday. The price for gold stood at 13,549.95 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 13,463.78 it cost on Monday. The price for Gold increased to INR 158,050.20 per tola from INR 157,038.90 per tola a day earlier. Spot gold gained 1 percent to USD 4,432.74 per ounce by 0217 GMT, its highest level since June 5. US gold futures also climbed 1.7 percent to USD 4,492.60.
In Delhi, gold prices rose for the fifth consecutive session in Delhi, climbing Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams. The rise was driven by rupee depreciation, which made the precious metal costlier in the domestic market.