Gold, Silver Rates on Krishna Janmashtami: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Guwahati

New Delhi: The rate of the yellow metal in India’s retail market declined on Friday, 4 September, according to the reports. This comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, with the European Union joining the US-led ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ as Iran cries foul. As per the CNBC US report, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the European Union for formally joining “Operation Economic Outcast,” the US-led sanctions campaign aimed at severing Tehran from the global financial system, as Washington widens its war to include economic pressure.
Here’s a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 4 September.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹154,880/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,973/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,750/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹155,150/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,221/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹240,160/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹155,270/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,331/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹240,350/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,940/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,028/10 gm
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹155,390/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,441/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹240,250/1 kg
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹155,600/10 gm
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,387/10 gm
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹238,250/1 kg
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