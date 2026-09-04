Gold, Silver Rates on Krishna Janmashtami: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Guwahati

In the international markets, gold held steady on Friday and was poised for a small weekly gain, as attention turned to highly awaited US payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

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Gold Price today

New Delhi: The rate of the yellow metal in India’s retail market declined on Friday, 4 September, according to the reports. This comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, with the European Union joining the US-led ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ as Iran cries foul. As per the CNBC US report, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the European Union for formally joining “Operation Economic Outcast,” the US-led sanctions campaign aimed at severing Tehran from the global financial system, as Washington widens its war to include economic pressure.

Here are some of the key details:

Both 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates are showing a marginal decline across major cities in India.

Silver prices also declined in the domestic bullion market.

MCX gold rate on 4 September was trading 0.38% lower at ₹155,610 per 10 grams.

MCX silver futures were trading about 0.59% lower at ₹240,560 per kg at around 9:13 am.

In the international markets, gold held steady on Friday and was poised for a small weekly gain, as attention turned to highly awaited US payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

Here’s a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 4 September.

Gold Prices in New Delhi — 4 September

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹154,880/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹141,973/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹239,750/1 kg

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 4 September

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹155,150/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹142,221/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹240,160/1 kg

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 4 September

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹155,270/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹142,331/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹240,350/1 kg

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 4 September

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹154,940/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹142,028/10 gm

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 4 September

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹155,390/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹142,441/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹240,250/1 kg

Gold Prices in Chennai — 4 September

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹155,600/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹141,387/10 gm

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹238,250/1 kg