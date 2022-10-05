New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season in the country, leading gold suppliers to India including ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered have cut back supplies to India and are rather focusing on China, Turkey and other markets where better premiums are offered, according to Reuters. This, if stands true, can be seen as a tactical move to create a gold scarcity in the world’s second-biggest market for gold.Also Read - Happy Dussehra Wishes 2022: Vijayadashami Quotes, Images, Whatsapp Messages and Facebook Status

The local population in India see the festive season as an opportunity to purchase gold and other precious metals. And in order to meet the local demand, the wholesale buyers will be forced to pay hefty premiums for the supplies.

The gold vaults in India now hold less than 10 per cent of the gold they did a year ago, Reuters reported quoting sources.

“Ideally a few tonnes of gold should be there in vaults during this time of the year. But now we only have a few kilos,” one Mumbai-based vault official told Reuters.

The Indian festivals Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras are celebrated in October and post the festive season, the wedding season starts. The demand for gold is going to surge in these seasons this year, just like it did every other year before. Is an artificial shortage of the precious metal being created? We might know in the days to come. As of now, none of the three leading gold suppliers to India — ICBC Standard Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered — have responded to Reuters’ queries.