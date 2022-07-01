New Delhi: The government on Friday raised the import duty on gold to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent in order to curb rising import of the precious metal to check volatility of the Indian currency against the dollar. “The surge in gold imports is putting pressure on current account deficit. To curb import of gold, customs duty has been increased from present 10.75% to 15%,” said Finance Ministry on Friday.Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Resigns as Reliance Jio Director, Akash Ambani Named Chairman

The revised import will come into effect from today, the notification said. India is the second-largest consumer of gold, and it fulfils a major portion of its demand through imports. Also Read - Mumbai Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 19 in Kurla's Naik Nagar, Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia Announced

The upward revision in the import duty is seen as a measure to disincentivize imports amidst the widening trade deficit. Also Read - 10 Killed, 40 Injured as Missile Strike Hits 'Crowded' Mall in East Ukraine | Video

India’s trade deficit widened to a record $24.29 billion in May 2022 from $6.53 billion in the same month last year due to a sharp jump in the country’s imports, as per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. After the announcement of the import duty hike, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose over 2 per cent to Rs 51,600 per 10 gm.

In another significant move, the Centre has imposed cess on crude oil produced domestically to take away the windfall gains being made by the local players.” The domestic crude producers sell crude to domestic refineries at international parity prices.

As a result, the domestic crude producers are making windfall gains. Taking this into account, a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne has been imposed on crude,” the Finance Ministry said.The Ministry added that import of crude would not be subject to this cess.

As per the official statement, the imposition of this cess will have no adverse impact, whatsoever, on domestic petroleum products/fuel prices. Further, small producers, whose annual production of crude in the preceding financial year is less than 2 million barrels will be exempt from this cess.”

Also, to incentivise an additional production over preceding year, no cess will be imposed on such quantity of crude that is produced in excess of last year production by a crude producer,” the Ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)