Bengaluru: In good news for Goldman Sachs employees, the company has asked its staff in Bengaluru to return working from home in the wake of rising Coronavirus infection in the city. This move came after the company asked its employees to get back to offices in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru office of Goldman Sachs employs about 7,000 employees, involved in various functions including technology, finance and human resources, trading amongst others. Also Read - Karnataka News: Coronavirus Cases on Upward Trend But Colleges to Remain Open N

“This hasn’t come as a surprise given how coronavirus cases have been rising in the city, specifically in the area where the office is located,” Reuters quoted one employee as saying. “There’s no word on how long the work-from-home will continue but my guess is that we won’t be returning to office for the next three to four months.”

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 1,398 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,21,236, including 11,520 active cases. With 2,298 new cases registered on Tuesday after 4 months, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,75,955, including 16,886 active cases, while recoveries are 9,44,589, with 995 patients discharged during the day.

Meanwhile, India has detected a new “double mutant” COVID-19 variant in states like Maharashtra and Delhi as it recorded the highest ever one-day spike in cases and deaths from the disease this year with the Centre on Wednesday saying the surge in Maharashtra and Punjab is of “grave concern”.

The Union Health Ministry said the new “double mutant” variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in Delhi, Maharashtra and some other places in addition to the three “variants of concern” — first noticed in the UK, South Africa and Brazil — that have been found in at least 18 states and union territories.