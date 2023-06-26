Home

Goldman Sachs Layoffs: Employees Including Managing Directors Face Job Cuts

Goldman Sachs is likely to lay off 125 managing directors in several departments including investment banking.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is aiming to lay off at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations

New Delhi: Goldman Sachs Group, an American multinational investment bank and financial services company, has started laying off and is likely to cut more jobs including managing directors globally as part of the cross-cutting measure.

The company is likely to lay off 125 managing directors in several departments including investment banking, according to a report by The Mint.

In January, Goldman Sachs laid off around 3,000 employees in one day after calling them to the office for a meeting with CEO David Solomon at its headquarters in New York.

According to a report in the New York Post, the bankers were emailed calendar invites for the meeting and when they arrived at 7.30 am, they were greeted by the head of the team telling them that they have been fired while their manager observed the proceedings.

Recounting the story of a colleague who had been fired, a Goldman Sachs employee told the publication, “He got here early for the meeting and was told the news. Meeting was put on his calendar under false pretenses. Managers were sorry to do this but their hand was forced and they wished him the best of luck.”

The laid-off employees were given the choice to leave the office immediately or wait for colleagues to arrive so they could say goodbye. Most chose to leave following a wave of firing that was carried out before 9 am. This left other employees confused over what had happened when their colleagues did not show up, the publication stated. The firm laid off 3,200 employees, the heaviest such job cuts since the financial crisis of 2008.

The bank’s chief executive David Solomon had earlier sent a year-end voice memo to staff warning of a headcount reduction in the first half of January, Reuters reported.

Other global banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have reduced their workforces in recent months.

