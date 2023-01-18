‘7:30AM Business Meeting’ With CEO: How Goldman Sachs Sacked 3,000 Employees In A Day

Home

According to a report in the New York Post, the bankers were emailed calendar invites for the meeting and when they arrived at 7.30 am, they were greeted by the head of the team telling them that they have been fired while their manager observed the proceedings.

Goldman Sachs Sacked 3,000 Employees After Calling Them For '7:30AM Business Meetings' With CEO

Goldman Sachs Latest Layoffs: Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank and financial services company, laid off around 3,000 employees in one day after calling them to the office for a meeting with CEO David Solomon at its headquarters in New York.

Recounting the story of a colleague who had been fired, a Goldman Sachs employee told the publication, “He got here early for the meeting and was told the news. Meeting was put on his calendar under false pretenses. Managers were sorry to do this but their hand was forced and they wished him the best of luck.”

Another staffer told New York Post that he was too told to arrive at 7:30 am for a call with Goldman counterparts in the Asia-Pacific region and didn’t question the timing since meetings those with other regions are typically held during “off-hours”.

The laid off employees were given the choice to leave the office immediately or wait for colleagues to arrive so they could say goodbye. Most chose to leave following a wave of firing that was carried out before 9 am. This left other employees confused over what had happened when their colleagues did not show up, the publication stated.

Goldman Sachs Group has reportedly laid off over 3,000 employees across the firm in January 2023.

The bank’s chief executive David Solomon had earlier sent a year-end voice memo to staff warning of a headcount reduction in the first half of January, Reuters reported.

Other global banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have reduced their workforces in recent months.