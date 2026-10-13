Goldman Sachs sees upside in BHEL after new defence orders; what are 3 reasons behind the call?

Goldman Sachs has maintained its buy rating on defence stock Azad Engineering and issued a fresh target price for the share.

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Global brokerage bullish on defense stocks, gives new target. Representational Image

Azad Engineering has received a two-year order from state-owned BHEL. The development has drawn a positive response from global brokerage Goldman Sachs, which has maintained its buy rating on the stock and set a target price of Rs 3,315.

Although the order came on Monday, the stock was trading at Rs 2,957 on Tuesday, down roughly 0.5 per cent. Investors buying at the current price could see returns of up to 12 per cent, going by the brokerage’s target. The stock has already returned 82 per cent so far this year.

Why did brokerages turn bullish?

The brokerage noted in its report that the company has received an order worth approximately Rs 52.68 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Under the two-year contract, it will supply critical components for large-capacity gas turbines, with completion scheduled for October 2028.

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Goldman Sachs makes BHEL long-term supplier

According to Goldman Sachs, BHEL has also cleared Azad Engineering as a long-term supplier, and the company previously completed a similar rate contract with BHEL through May 2026. The brokerage views the order as positive for Azad Engineering’s business, saying it could increase the company’s participation in the country’s gas turbine manufacturing supply chain.

What is the importance of this order for the company?

Here are the reasons for seeing growth in independent engineering.

Growing opportunity to manufacture critical components domestically: There is a growing push in India to manufacture critical gas turbine components domestically. This could benefit companies like Azad Engineering.

Growing business with domestic companies: The company now works not only with large foreign companies but also with Indian power equipment manufacturers like BHEL. This is expanding its client base.

Continuously receiving new orders: The new orders received by the company can help in expanding its energy business.

What does the company do?

Azad Engineering Limited manufactures specialised and critical machinery components for major global companies, with its products used in aircraft, defence equipment and power generation machinery.

The company’s operations span the aerospace, defence, energy, and oil and gas sectors. Within energy, it also manufactures components for nuclear, thermal and gas-based power generation systems.

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Azad Engineering’s primary products include turbine blades, airfoils and other specialised machine components for aircraft and power generation systems, which it supplies to leading companies worldwide.

What is Kwala’s opinion on the stock?

AI-SuperBrain Kwala stated that it would Not rush to buy the stock right now, rather watch for support. The Rs 52 crore BHEL order is positive for Azad Engineering, but this news alone isn’t a sufficient reason to buy the stock. The order’s margin, delivery schedule, and its significance to the company’s overall business are unclear.

It further stated that support around Rs 2,915 is crucial. A sustained decline below this level will weaken the support sentiment. If the stock doesn’t reach this level, wait for a firm breakout above Rs 3,043 rather than rushing into an order.

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