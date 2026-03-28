Home

Business

Golds Surprise Drop in war: Why safe-haven is losing its shine this time — All you need to know

Gold’s Surprise Drop in war: Why safe-haven is losing its shine this time — All you need to know

Gold has dropped nearly 13 percent since the starting of US-Israel and Iran conflict, surprising investors who usually see it as a safe-haven in times of crisis.

Gold’s Surprise Drop in war: Why safe-haven is losing its shine this time — All you need to know

Gold Slips In War: The ongoing conflict between the United States-Israel and Iran has not only affected the fuel supply of the world but also gold prices, which have fallen nearly 13 percent since the beginning of the war. It is quite surprising as usually investors move to gold and see it as a safe-haven during a crisis. A report by Deutsche Bank Research termed the weakness of gold as the most unusual move in the market during the Iran war. So, what is the major factor behind the fall of the yellow metal? Notably, gold had surged to a record high at the beginning of this year, making it vulnerable to profit-booking. Meanwhile, other low-risk assets are attracting the attention of investors.

What Experts Are Saying?

According to Campbell Harvey of Duke’s Fuqua School, the precious metal doesn’t move in step with every crisis. “Gold is not going to move in lockstep with every single geopolitical crisis,” Harvey told ABC News.

According to Adam Turnquist, who is a chief technical strategist at LPL Financial, the market dynamics are also shifting. “At times, gold can break free of longstanding patterns and trade to its own tune,” Turnquist told ABC News.

However, the current dip is not affecting the long-term investments as the trend remains strong. The prices of gold are still on the higher side as compare to last year, reminding investors that short-term volatility is part of the game.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why Gold Was Ripe For A Correction?

In January this year, the yellow metal hit an all-time high of USD5,600 per ounce. Even after the dip of around USD4,490, the prices of gold are still around 50 percent higher than last year.

The recent sharp decline has made the precious metal vulnerable to correction.

Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business, told ABC News that most of the time bullion sees negative returns after touching the record high.

“What’s anomalous to me is the run-up in the price of gold. We’re talking about a decrease from that peak,” Harvey said

As we look into the history, gold has historically acted as a safe haven for investors, increasing during eight of the last 11 major market selloffs since 1980s. However, Harvey raised an alarm that the yellow metal can still be ‘inconsistent as a safe haven’ in the current situation.

Gold And Its Performance In India During the US-Israel And Iran Conflict

Currently, the precious metal has remained in the highly volatile zone, hovering between Rs 1,40,000 and Rs 1,67,000 per 10 grams. Even after escalating conflict, the meal surprising behaving weird, seeing a sharp decline of 18 percent in the last weeks of March as investors moved to cash. They reacted to increased US interest rates, mainly breaking the usual ‘wartime rally’ pattern.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.