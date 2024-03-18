Home

Business

‘Goli Hi Maar Do Seedha’ Ashneer Grover Unhappy Over Income Tax Notice, Later On Takes Down Post

‘Goli Hi Maar Do Seedha’ Ashneer Grover Unhappy Over Income Tax Notice, Later On Takes Down Post

Later on taking down the tweet Ashneer Grover thanked the income tax department for timely closure and said, the last notice sent to him a couple of days back was actually a system mistake and I took down the tweet.

Ashneer Grover

Last week, Ashneer Grover expressed his displeasure over the income tax notice sent to him on Tuesday. He claimed that the notice was sent to him at 8.00 am, and he was asked to respond to it by 12.28 pm tomorrow.

However he took down the tweet later on and said, “The last notice sent to me a couple of days back was actually a system mistake and I took down the tweet.”

Ashneer Grover earlier posted on X “Tax terrorism or vendetta ? Take your pick…Come on folks – now there is not even an attempt to make things seem genuine. Goli hi maar do seedha,” He also tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the income tax department over it, according to a Business Today report.

Ashneer Grover Takes Down Tweet

Later on taking down the tweet Ashneer Grover thanked the income tax department for timely closure and said, the last notice sent to him a couple of days back was actually a system mistake and I took down the tweet.

His post on social media site ‘X’ read as “Thanks @IncomeTaxIndia for timely closure of faceless assessment of my IT Return of FY21-22. That too with NIL demand.”

“I’ve always been a diligent tax payer. This return was the last one filed by my dad Ashok Grover, who was my CA, prior to his demise. He was very particular and kept me honest. This will also further strengthen my defence in my cases.”

Ashneer Grover On Income Tax In India

It’s not the first time that Ashneer has expressed his dysplasia, he has slammed the government over Income tax earlier. In one of his videos which went viral earlier Ashneer had said that he will reduce income tax rates in India if he ever becomes a politician.

In another video he said “India has a skewed tax system with the government taking away 30-40 percent of our income without any tangible benefits,”

He had also said that taxpayers are doing charity in the country and they are not getting any benefits. Grover added “You tell me one thing, when know that I will earn Rs 10 and Rs 4 will be kept by the government, out of the 12 months, you are working for the government for five months. Now in your life, how many years you have to be a slave for the government… and we have all accepted the way things are: ‘It is the way it is.'”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.