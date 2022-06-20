Indian Startup Hubs: The start-up ecosystem in India is pacing forward at an exponential rate. With new ventures coming up, more people taking interest in giving shape to their innovative brainchild, India has expanded and is slowing becoming a hub for startups. Standing testimony to it, three Indian cities have made mark, yet again. Adding to the hall of fame, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi were ranked amongst the top 40 startup hubs across the globe. Startup Genome, a leading policy advisor and research firm, released a comprehensive Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2022 which enlisted 40 cities that are heading towards innovation in the startup ecosystem.Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Arrested in Money Laundering Case, Admitted to Hospital: Sources

California in the Silicon Valley is reigning the list by securing the first position. The leading startup hub, the region raised about $247 billion between 2017-2021. London in United Kingdom and New York, United States of America are tied at the second spot. According to the report, around 47 per cent startup hubs were from North America, and following suit with 10 placements was Asia.

Boston, Beijing, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, Seattle and Shanghai were among the top ten startup hubs which made it to the list.

Bengaluru

The Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, in Karnataka, is already the fastest growing start up eco-system in the country. It was ranked at the 22nd position in the list. A prolific ground for growing star up ventures, Bengaluru also boasts of around 400 plus R& D centres with Amazon, Google and Microsoft among the title companies.

Delhi

The capital city, Delhi, climbed the ladder and moved up 11 spaces in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2022 and secured the 26th position. It made through the top 30 startup hubs across the globe for the first time. Making positive strides in innovation and technology, Delhi was titled as the start up capital of India by the Economic Survey of India in 2021.

Mumbai

Ranked at 36th place, the city of dreams, Mumbai also made it through the international list of top 40 startup hubs. Quikr, Ola Cabs, Pepperfry and many other startup innovations trace their roots this coastal city.

With developing technology and growing startup ventures in place, Indian is mushrooming towards progress.