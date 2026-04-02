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Good Friday 2026 Holiday Update: Will Banks remain open tomorrow? Check city-wise status

Good Friday 2026 Holiday Update: Will Banks remain open tomorrow? Check city-wise status

Observed ahead of Easter, Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and has long been a day dedicated to mourning, prayer, reflection, and fasting in Christian tradition.

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New Delhi: Banks in several parts of India will remain shut tomorrow on the occasion of Good Friday, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list. Places such as Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh will observe bank closures for Good Friday.

Observed ahead of Easter, Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and has long been a day dedicated to mourning, prayer, reflection, and fasting in Christian tradition.

Bank Holidays In April 2026

April 1: Banks were shut in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to enable to banks to close their yearly accounts.

April 2: Banks in Kerala will stay shut on account of Maundy Thursday.

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April 14: Many regions such as Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh will see banks closed for Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals like Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi.

April 15: Banks in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala will stay closed to mark Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu. Himachal Pradesh will celebrate Himachal Day.

April 16: Banks in Assam will be closed for Bohag Bihu festivities.

April 20: Banks in Karnataka will remain shut on account of Basava Jayanti.

April 21: Banks in Tripura will be closed for Garia Puja.

Despite holiday closures at bank branches, essential services remain within reach. Digital banking channels, internet banking portals, banks’ mobile applications and ATMs enable customers to carry out transactions and access cash without disruption.

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