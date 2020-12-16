Air India Flights Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for senior citizens who are flying this New year on domestic routes for India’s national airlines Air India is offering them 50 per cent discount on airfare. Also Read - Tatas, Interups, AI Employees Among Multiple Bidders For Air India

As per updates, they will get this concession on the base fare when they can book tickets for domestic flights. This scheme is strictly applicable to fliers who are above 60 years of age.

According to Air India's official website, there is a particular criteria only matching which people would be allowed to avail the offer. "The tickets should be booked for "a Senior citizen of Indian Nationality, permanently residing in India and should have attained the age of 60 years on the date of commencement of journey," Air India said in its notification.

However, the offer is being given only on select booking classes in the Economy cabin. Moreover, the total amount of a flight ticket is not just the base fare. According to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a potential airfare will also include the airline fuel charge, common user terminal fee, passenger service fees, airport and/ or user development fees taxes, and any other applicable convenience charges.

To avail the offer, the eligible passengers will have to produce a valid Photo ID with date of birth written on it. Apart from this, they also need to produce voter’s ID card, passport, driving license, or the senior citizens’ ID card issued by Air India.

“In case the relevant ID/documents are not presented at the time of check-in or at the boarding gate, the basic fare will be forfeited and the tickets will become non-refundable,” the website mentions.

The eligible passengers will be able to travel to anywhere within the country and they need to purchase the ticket three days before departure. However, discount will not be applicable for any children travelling along. But there is a discount available for one infant (below two years of age).