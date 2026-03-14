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Good news amid ongoing war; IndiGo Airlines to operate many flights from Middle East to Indian metro cities; Full details inside

Good news amid ongoing war; IndiGo Airlines to operate many flights from Middle East to Indian metro cities; Full details inside

Customers holding a confirmed PNR who require assistance may contact the airline's Customer Contact Center at +91 124 6173838.

The airline has released a list detailing the scheduled flights.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the USA, and Israel, a piece of good news has emerged. Several flights are set to operate from the Middle East to Delhi and Mumbai. IndiGo Airlines has provided comprehensive details regarding this development. The major Indian cities covered by these flights include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kozhikode. Additionally, flights to India will depart from Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE), Jeddah, Riyadh, and Medina (Saudi Arabia), and Muscat (Oman). The airline has also officially released a list of these scheduled flights.

IndiGo Airlines posts on X

Indigo posted on social media platform X: Update: “IndiGo Flights to the Middle East and Select European Routes. As the situation across parts of the Middle East continues to evolve, IndiGo remains in close coordination with the relevant authorities to progressively rebuild its flight network across the region, along with select routes to Europe. As part of these efforts, the flights listed in the table below, scheduled to operate between 16 and 28 March 2026, are now open for sale.”

Update: IndiGo Flights to the Middle East and Select European Routes As the situation across parts of the Middle East continues to evolve, IndiGo remains in close coordination with the relevant authorities to progressively rebuild its flight network across the region, along with… pic.twitter.com/ULundjdIT9 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 14, 2026

IndiGo releases list of flights

The airline has released a list detailing the scheduled flights. This list covers flights scheduled to operate between March 16 and March 28, 2026. These flights are currently open for booking. While addressing its customers, IndiGo has requested that they keep certain points in mind, specifically, that flight schedules are subject to change on short notice.

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Customer Contact Center

Customers holding a confirmed PNR who require assistance may contact the airline’s Customer Contact Center at +91 124 6173838. The airline reiterated its commitment to supporting its customers throughout this evolving situation. Additionally, in its social media post, the company expressed its appreciation for the loyalty, patience, and understanding demonstrated by its customers.

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