Good News Budget Travellers: AirAsia And Air India Express Is Offering Massive Discounts On Base Fare, Baggage-Free Travel

AirAsia is giving away tickets at base fare starting at just Rs. 0, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious flyers. Air India Express is enticing passengers with special prices for check-in baggage-free travel. Check details here.

Delhi IGI Airport Travel Advisory

Booking flight tickets well in advance is a common practice to avoid inconveniences and high prices. This time, however, travelers are in for a treat as both AirAsia and Air India Express are offering some incredible discounts and deals. AirAsia is giving away tickets at base fare starting at just Rs. 0, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious flyers. On the other hand, Air India Express is enticing passengers with special prices for check-in baggage-free travel, providing additional savings. These offers are too good to miss, so it’s advisable to book your tickets early to secure these fantastic deals.

Whether you’re planning a quick getaway or a leisurely vacation, these airlines have something special in store for everyone. Take advantage of these amazing offers and make your travel experience even more enjoyable and affordable.

Air Asia’s BIG Base Fare Sale From INR 0

AirAsia has unveiled its highly anticipated Big Sale Campaign, featuring an irresistible offer of INR 0 base fare seats. This promotion allows passengers to book flights with a base fare starting from just Rs. 0. However, travelers will only need to cover the airport tax and relevant fees, making it possible for them to embark on global adventures at minimal costs.

Routes

Under this enticing campaign, travelers can book direct flights to Kuala Lumpur from various cities in India, including Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Ahmedabad. For those looking to explore Bangkok, AirAsia is offering direct flights from Lucknow, Guwahati, and other cities at no cost for the seat. Additionally, passengers can opt for further international flights from Kuala Lumpur, with several AirAsia flights offering INR 0 seats to destinations like Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Bali, and more.

Booking Details

Travel enthusiasts can take advantage of this incredible sale by booking their tickets until February 25, 2024, for travel between September 1, 2024, and June 18, 2024. . To book your tickets, you can visit their website here or via their app.

Air India Express Special Fares For Check-In Baggage-Free Travel

Air India Express has introduced ‘Xpress Lite’ fares wherein the airline is offering cheaper fares for passengers who will be travelling without check-in baggage. In this special offer, passengers can enjoy 7 kgs cabin baggage, and also pre-book an additional 3 kgs for free, the airline said.

In addition to having the option to pre-book an extra 3 kg of cabin luggage, passengers can also pre-book reduced additional “check-in baggage” limits in case they need to check in additional luggage later.

As per the airline, passengers can pre-book check-in baggage at only Rs. 1000 for 15 Kg on domestic flights and Rs. 1300 for 20 Kg on international flights.

Taking to X, Air India Express wrote, “#LightenUp your journeys with Xpress Lite – Introducing special cabin bag-only fares! Save More, No Queue, Enjoy 7 kgs cabin baggage, and pre-book an additional 3 kgs for free”

Passengers can avail of this deal on their website here or app. You can also purchase check-in baggage services at the airline’s counters at the airport.

