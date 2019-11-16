New Delhi: The Centre is planning to introduce one nation-one payday scheme to safeguard the interest of the workers employed in the formal sector, labour minister Santosh Gangwar said. A legislation in this regard may get passed soon, the minister said.

“There should be a pan-India single wage day every month across various sectors to ensure that workers get timely payment of salaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on this legislation to get passed soon. Similarly, we are also looking at uniform minimum wages across sectors which will safeguard the better livelihood of workers,” said Gangwar, as quoted by the PTI.

“We have taken up 44 complex labour laws to reform them. We are talking to all stakeholders to make these laws more effective and useful,” the minister said.

The central government is in the process of implementing Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, and Code on Wages.

The minimum wage for workers in the country is set to go up in the next three months as the Union government has proposed a set of rules which were adopted while setting the minimum wages for its own officials by the Seventh pay Commission. The minimum wage could go up by 28% from the existing non-binding guideline wage set in 2017.

