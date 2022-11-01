New Delhi: In a big relief, the price of commercial LPG cylinders have been brought down by Rs 115.50 with immediate effect. The oil marketing companies have announced the price cut, which is the 7th one, since June amid softening international prices.Also Read - Festive Bonanza! Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed, Check Latest Rates In Your City

RATE OF COMMERCIAL LPG CYLINDER COMES DOWN TO Rs 610/19 KG LPG CYLINDER

City Old Rate Revised Rate Delhi Rs 1,859 Rs 1,744 Kolkata Rs 1,959 Rs 1,846 Mumbai Rs 1,811.50 Rs 1,696 Chennai Rs 2,009.50 Rs 1,893

The price of domestic gas cylinders will, however, remain the same. After the last revision on May 7, 2022, the price of domestic LPG in Delhi currently stands at Rs 1,053 per 14.2 kg cylinder. In Kolkata, it’s being sold at Rs 1,079, in Mumbai at Rs 1052.5, and in Chennai at Rs 1068.5. Also Read - Relief To Consumers? Govt Panel To Review Local Gas Pricing Formula, Says Report