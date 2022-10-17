New Delhi: The expanded area for international transfer passengers will be operational soon at terminal 3, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, said on Monday.Also Read - Delhi's IGI Airport is Now All Ready for 5G Services Ahead of Rollout, Here's How Flyers Will Benefit

DIAL issued a release stating that the need for expansion of the International-to-International (I-to-I) transfer area arose to accommodate the increasing number of international transfer passengers at terminal 3. Also Read - Looking To Buy Liquor At Delhi Airport? You Might Be Disappointed. Here's Why

The newly extended I-to-I transfer area spans approximately 3,000 square metres, which is double in size of the previous I-to-I transfer area. It has been done as part of DIAL’s ongoing phase 3A expansion work. Also Read - Chaos at IGI Terminal 3 Airport As Lufthansa Cancels Over 800 Flights; Pictures Will Remind You Of Railway Stations

It will have seven food and beverage (F&B) and retail counters, 10 check-in counters, 15 frisking booths and 8 X-ray machines in the expanded transfer area for the convenience of passengers. Earlier, there were only 1 F&B and retail counter, 06 check-in counters, 11 frisking booths and 4 X-ray machines, the release said.

DIAL is a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium.

“We have successfully completed the extension of the I-to-I transfer area at terminal 3 of Delhi airport and now it is ready for operations…it will also help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency,” I Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director at GMR Group, said.

Post completion of the phase 3A expansion work scheduled in 2023, the passenger handling capacity of the airport will increase to 100 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) and the airside capacity will increase to 140 MPPA.

Currently, the passenger handling capacity is around 69 million MPPA.