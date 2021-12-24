New Delhi: Delhi government, on Friday, directed the Directorate of Education to frame a proposal to increase the salaries of the guest teachers of government schools in the capital. The decision has been taken on the backdrop of rising inflation and hardships faced by families due to the Covid pandemic, as per media reports.Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Delhi Achieves 100% First Dose Coverage

The report also stated that a group of Dilli Atithi Shishak Sangh (DASS) met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to submit a representation on behalf of the guest teachers. A major request in the presentation was regarding the upward revision of the salaries.

The statement released by the Delhi government states that the revision will be a 'gift' ahead of the upcoming New Year and will provide a huge relief to the teachers amidst the pandemic. Deputy CM Sisodia also thanked the teachers for their contribution to society and for the important role they play in supporting the regular teachers, the report added.

“The department is working on the details of the same and will submit us a proposal for increment soon. This will enable them to live their life with dignity and continue to render their services wholeheartedly at Delhi government schools,” Kejriwal added.