Shimla/New Delhi: In a piece of good news for fliers, the air connectivity between Himachal Pradesh capital and New Delhi resumed on Monday after a gap of almost two years. while connecting virtually, launched regular flights by flagging off the new ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air from the Shimla airport at Jubbarhatti. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, V K Singh also participated in the programme virtually from Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that connectivity remained a big challenge in a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh and the state government was making constant efforts to increase the air connectivity in the state. He said that due to technical reasons, flights were not able to operate from Shimla for almost two years. With the efforts of the state government and the support of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Alliance Air flights between Shimla and Delhi would now be operated seven days a week, he said.

NUMBER OF PASSENGERS AND STIPULATED FARE

The Chief Minister said that ATR-42-600 aircraft of Alliance Air would carry 48 passengers from Delhi to Shimla, whereas the maximum strength of passengers from Shimla to Delhi flight would be 24.

He said 50 per cent of the seats on these flights would have a subsidised fare of Rs 2,480 under the ‘UDAN’ scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fare for other seats would be determined by the company itself, added the Chief Minister.

EFFORTS TO INCREASE AIR CONNECTIVITY IN HIMACHAL

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh for resuming the flights with bigger aircraft from Shimla, the Chief Minister said that these air services would boost the tourism in the state. Thakur said that the state had been making "all-out efforts to increase air connectivity in the state."

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Singh said that the demand for resumption of air flights between Shimla and Delhi was being made for a long time. He said Alliance Air’s new ATR-42-600 would now enable more passenger movement and these flights would be operated throughout week.

(With inputs from IANS)