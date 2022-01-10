New Delhi: Withdrawal of money from your provident fund is no longer a cumbersome process. According to a new rule by EPFO, under the Medical Advance Claim, you can withdraw Rs 1 lakh from the provident fund. The subscribers can withdraw the amount without any paperwork.Also Read - PAN Card Holders Can Save Rs 10,000 By Doing THIS. Complete Details Here

In the case of a medical emergency, this can prove to be beneficial for millions of account holders under the EPFO. According to the latest memorandum, in case of a life-threatening disease, the person can withdraw Rs 1 lakh for hospitalisation. But there are certain conditions for the same. Also Read - Fact Check: People Receiving Messages Saying 'Your SBI Account Has Been Blocked', Check If These Messages Are Real Here

What Are The Conditions For Withdrawing Money From PF?

The person must be admitted to Government Hospital/ CGHS Panel Hospital.

In the case of a Private Hospital, an investigation will be done before allowing the withdrawal.

If an application is filed on a working day, the money will be transferred on the very next day.

The money can be transferred to the employee’s personal account or the hospital’s bank account.

Complete Process To Withdraw Rs 1 Lakh From PF Account